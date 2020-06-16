You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper City Council to resume in-person meetings next month
View Comments

Casper City Council to resume in-person meetings next month

{{featured_button_text}}
City Council

The Casper City Council meets in February 2019 at City Hall. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Business will soon return to normal at Casper City Hall, with City Council tentatively approving the resumption of in-person meetings and daily operations there.

Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the state's most recent public health order modification, which loosened previously imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings, would allow the body to resume in-person council meetings after months of meeting remotely because of the coronavirus.

The council agreed to return to business as usual with social distancing procedures in place for the meetings. 

While City Hall will soon reopen for normal business, it will take a few weeks to iron out what that transition will look like, Napier explained to the council. 

The council will begin meeting in person again during its first regular meeting in July, scheduled for July 7. 

It is unclear what, if any, restrictions will be imposed on members of the public wishing to attend that meeting. 

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News