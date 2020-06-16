Casper City Council to resume in-person meetings next month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Business will soon return to normal at Casper City Hall, with City Council tentatively approving the resumption of in-person meetings and daily operations there.

Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the state's most recent public health order modification, which loosened previously imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings, would allow the body to resume in-person council meetings after months of meeting remotely because of the coronavirus.

The council agreed to return to business as usual with social distancing procedures in place for the meetings.

While City Hall will soon reopen for normal business, it will take a few weeks to iron out what that transition will look like, Napier explained to the council.

The council will begin meeting in person again during its first regular meeting in July, scheduled for July 7.

It is unclear what, if any, restrictions will be imposed on members of the public wishing to attend that meeting.

