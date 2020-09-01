Casper City Council votes down feral cat feeding ban

Activists in Casper on Tuesday won a battle against a feral cat feeding ban, which the City Council had been considering for the last month.
After weeks of opposition, the council amended the ordinance by removing the ban on feeding feral cats and dogs, while keeping the prohibition on feeding wildlife like deer and turkeys.
The issue has proven contentious in the city. Metro Animal Control officers first recommended the feeding ban in July when the council was reviewing the city’s animal code.
In 2019, Casper’s Metro Animal shelter took in more than 1,500 cats and euthanized nearly 500. Metro estimates on average 25% of its feline intakes are feral. Feral cats can’t be adopted, and the shelter has said most feral cats it takes in are euthanized. Animal control officers hoped a feeding ban might reduce those figures.
Many residents soon balked at the idea, however, calling a feeding ban cruel and ineffective. The last two regular council meetings have been preceded by demonstrations in front of City Hall calling for the removal of the feeding ban from the ordinance.
Residents also contacted the national animal rights organization Alley Cat Allies, which has since spent money on billboards, yard signs and the production of a professional video advocating against the ban.
That organization, which has existed since 1990, is well-funded nationally with more than $10 million in annual contributions, according to the nonprofit’s 2018 financial report.
Those opposing the feeding ban suggested instead a trap-neuter-return — sometimes called trap-neuter-release — program that would see feral cats trapped, fixed, vaccinated and then returned to the area where they were trapped.
The council hasn’t opposed the idea, but has been adamant about the city not taking on the cost of such a program. The residents suggesting the program have said it would be privately funded. Several residents have already begun organizing efforts to develop such a program in Casper.
The council at first wanted to move ahead with a feeding ban regardless, saying a feeding ban and a trap-neuter-return program weren’t mutually exclusive. But advocates of the program said it would be impossible to trap the cats without being permitted to feed them.
Ultimately, Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz proposed an amendment removing feral cats and dogs from the feeding restrictions, while adding language making those who feed the animals responsible for them. If a resident feeds a feral cat or dog, they would then be considered that animal’s owner.
Those residents would still be subject to the city’s existing limits on pets, which caps the number at three cats and three dogs. The amendment does not prevent a nonprofit organization from caring for a higher number of animals.
Beyond the feeding ban, the animal code also addresses how long dogs can be tethered outdoors. The city’s ordinance had forbid tethering dogs for more than two hours in a 24-hour time frame.
The new ordinance keeps that restrictions for households with a fenced yard, but extends the timing to 10 hours in an 24-hour period for residents without fenced-in yards.
All members of council except councilman Steve Cathey voted to pass the ordinance with those amendments.
