Casper City Council votes down feral cat feeding ban

That organization, which has existed since 1990, is well-funded nationally with more than $10 million in annual contributions, according to the nonprofit’s 2018 financial report.

Those opposing the feeding ban suggested instead a trap-neuter-return — sometimes called trap-neuter-release — program that would see feral cats trapped, fixed, vaccinated and then returned to the area where they were trapped.

The council hasn’t opposed the idea, but has been adamant about the city not taking on the cost of such a program. The residents suggesting the program have said it would be privately funded. Several residents have already begun organizing efforts to develop such a program in Casper.

The council at first wanted to move ahead with a feeding ban regardless, saying a feeding ban and a trap-neuter-return program weren’t mutually exclusive. But advocates of the program said it would be impossible to trap the cats without being permitted to feed them.

Ultimately, Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz proposed an amendment removing feral cats and dogs from the feeding restrictions, while adding language making those who feed the animals responsible for them. If a resident feeds a feral cat or dog, they would then be considered that animal’s owner.