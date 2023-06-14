Holding to its informal policy of neutrality on the abortion debate, the Casper City Council won’t be adopting a proposed resolution condemning the new abortion clinic in Casper.

Resolutions adopted by the city are usually symbolic in nature and don’t hold legal weight. But Casper couldn’t take action against Wellspring Health Access even if it wanted to, Mayor Bruce Knell said during a Tuesday evening council work session.

“The city has absolutely no standing for or against this clinic,” Knell said.

For the time being, chemical and surgical abortions are still legal in Wyoming.

Two abortion bans passed by the Wyoming Legislature earlier this year — one outlawing abortion pills and another prohibiting abortion except in cases of rape, incest and select medical circumstances — are still being considered by a judge in Teton County.

“If the city wanted to do anything, it would really be hemmed in by the fact that one, the state has already passed a couple of laws that would, in essence, to a large degree, preempt anything the city would do,” City Attorney Eric Nelson previously told the Star-Tribune. “But furthermore, anything the city would try to do would be probably stayed by the court order out of Jackson.”

A group of abortion opponents brought the draft resolution before councilors during a June 6 city council meeting.

“Mr. Mayor and council, please give our resolution your consideration and acknowledgement that Casper is a pro-baby, pro-moms-and-dads, pro-life affirming paradise,” local abortion opponent Ross Schriftman said during the meeting. He told councilors more than 260 people backed the proposal.

It wasn’t the only abortion-related ask that members of the public floated that evening. Some wanted Casper to adopt a law banning abortion within the city limits, some asked for more government oversight of the clinic’s services and still others, for the city to pull various licenses held by Wellspring’s medical staff.

But those, too, are out of Casper’s hands, Nelson said.

“The only really nexus that the city of Casper has had is to approve building plans like we would for any other business and enforcing our building code,” Nelson told councilors Tuesday, adding that the inspection and licensing of health care service providers is up to agencies like the Wyoming Department of Health.

The proposed resolution comes amid a growing movement across the country to make abortion illegal at the local level. One organization, called “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn,” says a total 67 municipalities and two counties have passed ordinances opposing abortion. (To date, that doesn’t include any Wyoming communities.)

A spokesperson for Wellspring said last week that the clinic did not have comment on the June 6 meeting or any of the proposals brought to the council.

