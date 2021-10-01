Casper city employees can get $250 for being fully vaccinated under new incentive program

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 157 total cases of coronavirus have been found in city employees. New cases plateaued between February and late July of this year, following the winter surge, but have since been rising steadily.

During the peak of the surge, in the final quarter of 2020, 70 employees contracted the virus and 168 had to isolate or complete quarantine. Since July, there have been 61 more cases and 107 employees needing to quarantine.

According to the city, the virus has "significantly impacted" work groups including the police department, fire-EMS, the public safety dispatch, streets, traffic, water treatment and distribution and solid waste.

Exact data on the percentage of city employees who’ve been fully vaccinated is not available, but Casper Risk Manager Zulima Lopez said it’s likely around 36%, consistent with the rate of vaccination in Natrona County.

With these incentives in place, the city hopes to nearly double that number to reach 65% vaccination among employees and their dependents.

Employees who have already been fully inoculated can also receive $50 for receiving a booster shot.