Casper city employees can get $250 for being fully vaccinated under new incentive program

Casper city employees can get $250 for getting their coronavirus vaccine under a new voluntary vaccine incentive program going into effect today.
The money is available to all city workers, including full-time, part-time, police and fire-EMS employees. It applies to those who are already fully vaccinated as well as those who receive their shots before the end of the year.
Family members, spouses and other dependents of city employees can also receive $100 if they become fully inoculated during the program’s run, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
Twenty-eight city employees have filed workers compensation claims connected to COVID-19, for a total payout of $281,720, according to a brochure on the incentives distributed to city workers. Much of that money comes from employees who were hospitalized, and the city said that those costs will continue to impact Casper’s workers comp premiums for the next three fiscal years.
The Casper City Council gave its approval for the program during a work session on Tuesday evening by a 6-2 informal vote.
Council members Lisa Engebretsen and Bruce Knell voted against it, citing concerns over using taxpayer money as an incentive. But others who voted for the incentives argued that more vaccinated employees means less people out from work and therefore fewer disruptions to city business.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 157 total cases of coronavirus have been found in city employees. New cases plateaued between February and late July of this year, following the winter surge, but have since been rising steadily.
During the peak of the surge, in the final quarter of 2020, 70 employees contracted the virus and 168 had to isolate or complete quarantine. Since July, there have been 61 more cases and 107 employees needing to quarantine.
According to the city, the virus has "significantly impacted" work groups including the police department, fire-EMS, the public safety dispatch, streets, traffic, water treatment and distribution and solid waste.
Exact data on the percentage of city employees who’ve been fully vaccinated is not available, but Casper Risk Manager Zulima Lopez said it’s likely around 36%, consistent with the rate of vaccination in Natrona County.
With these incentives in place, the city hopes to nearly double that number to reach 65% vaccination among employees and their dependents.
Employees who have already been fully inoculated can also receive $50 for receiving a booster shot.
According to a memo provided to the council, employees’ vaccination statuses will be kept confidential, and only those who want to take advantage of the incentive need to show proof of their shots.
The incentives are funded in part by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, which will reimburse the city $100 for each person who becomes fully vaccinated. The rest of the money, including $250 payments to employees who were already vaccinated, will be covered by the city from its surplus CARES Act relief fund.
In the meantime, there are other preventative measures in place to keep city employees safe at work — social distancing and face masks are encouraged, and city staff recommend meetings with more than five employees should be held virtually.
