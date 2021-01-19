Casper city employees to be repaid for lost income

City of Casper employees who took voluntary unpaid leave or were furloughed last year due to the pandemic will have a chance to be paid back for their losses under a program introduced to the City Council last week.
At its pre-meeting Tuesday, the council is also set to discuss allocating funds from the city’s CARES Act allotment to restore salaries for Ford Wyoming Center employees who took pay cuts in 2020.
The city saved between $550,000 and $600,000 after mandating unpaid leave or furloughs for full-time employees, according to City Manager Carter Napier. After Casper received more than $6 million in CARES Act funding from the state earlier in January, Napier said they are now able to spend about as much as they saved to make those employees’ incomes whole again.
“Without a doubt, had we not had these dollars come in, we probably couldn’t even consider a program of this nature without compromising the general fund even further,” Napier said Tuesday.
Employees who took the voluntary unpaid leave option will have the chance to be reimbursed for their pay losses dollar-for-dollar. Those who chose the furlough, which also made them eligible to apply for and receive unemployment benefits during their time off, will be compensated based on net losses. Napier said the furlough option was far less popular, and that only one or two city employees applied for unemployment. Staff who took unpaid leave also received credits for paid time off to be used in the future. Those hours will be unaffected by the repayments.
The rest of that $6 million in CARES money will be put into a sort of rainy-day fund, Napier said, for any ongoing or future expenses related to COVID-19.
“We don’t believe that we’re out of the woods as it relates to financial impacts we’re going to incur as an organization and as a community,” Napier said. “As those impacts continue to flow, we’ll use those dollars to repair those financial holes.”
Council members gave the thumbs-up to move forward with the repayment plan last Tuesday, authorizing a one-time payment to employees and a corresponding amendment to the budget.
The Ford Wyoming Center proposal, unlike the city’s, won’t make up for lost paychecks for its furloughed employees — of which there are many. The center furloughed six full-time employees for five months, eliminated three full-time positions and furloughed 275 part-time workers.
“All my facilities, whether it’s Hogadon, or the golf course, are built around getting people together to have a good time,” said Tim Cortez, director of the Parks Department and the center’s contract administrator. “I don’t have a facility that’s been hurt worse than the event center with COVID.”
Instead, the proposal aims to restore full salaries to the six salaried employees who took a 20% pay cut for the fiscal year. A memo to the city manager from Cortez and Ford Wyoming Center general manager Brad Murphy requests approximately $172,000 from the city.
Of that money, which would also come from the city’s CARES fund if approved on Tuesday, $43,351 would be used to reinstate full salaries for those six employees from now until the end of the fiscal year in June. The rest would be used to increase the center’s annual subsidy from the city, which supports its operations using taxpayer dollars through an ongoing contract.
As for the newly sponsored center’s other employees, they’ll have to wait until the lights come back on. Cortez said they hope to bring some part-time staff back starting in February, as events begin to return to the venue.