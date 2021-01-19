Casper city employees to be repaid for lost income

City of Casper employees who took voluntary unpaid leave or were furloughed last year due to the pandemic will have a chance to be paid back for their losses under a program introduced to the City Council last week.

At its pre-meeting Tuesday, the council is also set to discuss allocating funds from the city’s CARES Act allotment to restore salaries for Ford Wyoming Center employees who took pay cuts in 2020.

The city saved between $550,000 and $600,000 after mandating unpaid leave or furloughs for full-time employees, according to City Manager Carter Napier. After Casper received more than $6 million in CARES Act funding from the state earlier in January, Napier said they are now able to spend about as much as they saved to make those employees’ incomes whole again.

“Without a doubt, had we not had these dollars come in, we probably couldn’t even consider a program of this nature without compromising the general fund even further,” Napier said Tuesday.