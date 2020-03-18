You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper City Hall closing, jury trials being suspended amid coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
breaking top story

Casper City Hall closing, jury trials being suspended amid coronavirus pandemic

From the Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here. series
Casper City Hall

People pass City Hall in downtown Casper. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Casper City Hall will be closed to the public starting Thursday, a Casper Police Department spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Rebekah Ladd, the spokeswoman, said at the daily briefing that business within the building will continue as normal. The city is asking residents to make all payments online, in a check deposited in a drop box outside of city hall or through the mail. Similar instructions are given for those trying to turn in various documents to the city.

Ladd said that all of the area's firehouses are open and are still responding to calls. Emergency dispatchers have begun screening people calling 911 for medical problems; depending on what those dispatchers learn, first responders can decide whether to have fewer personnel respond to a scene.

Additionally, Eric Nelson, the Natrona County attorney, said at the news conference that all jury trials in district court will be suspended until mid-May. As of Tuesday, the only court in Casper that had changed substantially was the federal court. He said that it was otherwise "business as usual at the county courthouse" and the justice center. But he asked that people paying property taxes, people dealing with licenses or applying for new license plates are asked to do so remotely.

The attorney also said that individual district court judges will provide more details to media, including the status of other in-person court appearances.

A Wyoming Medical Center spokeswoman said at the news conference that the hospital is limiting visitors to one per patient per day. The hospital is asking people about their respiratory symptoms before they are allowed to visit.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News