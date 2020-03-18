Casper City Hall closing, jury trials being suspended amid coronavirus pandemic

Casper City Hall will be closed to the public starting Thursday, a Casper Police Department spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Rebekah Ladd, the spokeswoman, said at the daily briefing that business within the building will continue as normal. The city is asking residents to make all payments online, in a check deposited in a drop box outside of city hall or through the mail. Similar instructions are given for those trying to turn in various documents to the city.

Ladd said that all of the area's firehouses are open and are still responding to calls. Emergency dispatchers have begun screening people calling 911 for medical problems; depending on what those dispatchers learn, first responders can decide whether to have fewer personnel respond to a scene.

Additionally, Eric Nelson, the Natrona County attorney, said at the news conference that all jury trials in district court will be suspended until mid-May. As of Tuesday, the only court in Casper that had changed substantially was the federal court. He said that it was otherwise "business as usual at the county courthouse" and the justice center. But he asked that people paying property taxes, people dealing with licenses or applying for new license plates are asked to do so remotely.