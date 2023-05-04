City of Casper offices are temporarily moving out of City Hall on North David Street while the municipal building undergoes extensive renovations.

Most city offices will be relocating two blocks southeast to the Casper Business Center, which the city purchased last year and will eventually house the Casper Police Department.

Here’s who’s already moved out, and where you can find them:

The city manager’s office is now located in suite 200 of the Casper Business Center’s Mezzanine level;

The human resources, risk management and city clerk offices are now on the fifth floor of the business center in suite 555;

The city attorney’s office is located in suite 640 of the sixth floor; and

Casper’s IT department can now be found in the city-owned office building at 135 N. Ash Street.

The city’s engineering division, as well as some of its public utilities staff, will move the week of May 8 to suite 570 on the fifth floor of the Casper Business Center.

The community development division is scheduled to move the week of May 15 into suite 710 of the business center’s seventh floor.

The week of May 22, the budget and accounting offices will move into suite 610 on floor six.

Casper’s customer service staff, who manage utility billing, will be moving in two shifts, according to Assistant to the City Manager Jolene Martinez. The first will move the week of May 22, and the second will likely join them before June, Martinez said. They’ll be housed in suite 120 of the Casper Business Center’s lobby.

The city in 2022 bought the Casper Business Center for $8 million, which came out of the $9.1 million in direct pandemic relief money Casper received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The Casper City Council is expected to in June start hosting meetings and work sessions at The Lyric, an event venue located at 230 West Yellowstone Highway, just north of David Street Station.

Renovations at the city building

Casper has been planning improvements to its 45-year-old municipal building for several years now.

Changes will include upgrades to the building’s heating, cooling and ventilation systems, safety and security enhancements and renovations to the council chambers.

On Tuesday, Casper City Council approved a contract with local construction company Caspar Building Systems. It set aside $5.2 million for the project, plus another $258,000 in construction contingency costs (which would cover any unexpected expenses.)

The city plans to move back into the old building in 12 to 15 months.