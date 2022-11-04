Casper Civic Chorale to celebrate 50th anniversary with concert

For 50 years, the Casper Civic Chorale has been singing — various masses, “Home on the Range,” Christmas carols.

And that’s what they’ll be doing to celebrate their golden anniversary, too. At 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Wheeler Auditorium at Casper College, the Chorale will put on a concert to celebrate 50 years of community music.

“It (the Chorale) has a tradition of adults singing really beautiful music that has something to say,” David Branson, artistic director of the Chorale since 2020, said. “The focus is trying to celebrate really beautiful, good music.”

They’ll sing current pieces in the first half of the concert and “more familiar” pieces in the second half, Branson said. They’ll perform pieces directed by Branson and a former director, Steve Grussendorf.

Wayne McIntire, founder and first director of the Chorale, will also have a piece dedicated to him and his wife, though Branson declined to say what it will be in an effort to not spoil the surprise.

McIntire moved to Casper from California in 1968, he said, and the chorale’s first concert was in 1972. He was approached to start a civic choir; the group began rehearsing at Natrona County High School and First United Methodist Church in downtown Casper.

Seventy members made up the original group, according to McIntire, and that number has stayed relatively the same, even throughout 50 years and two years of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Chorale now sits at “71 or 72” people, Branson said. As a non-auditioning choir — meaning anyone can join — there’s a range of ages, from millennials to older people.

Two members of the original Chorale are still singing today. The members have formed friendships, and “at least” one marriage has happened as a result of the Chorale, Branson and his wife, Diane, noted.

But as much as the group has been “center to the cultural experiences of Casper,” as Branson put it, they’ve also gotten to immerse themselves in other cultures — Prague, England, Ireland, Mexico City, to name a few.

Joan Aune, who has been a member since 1996, recalled fondly during an interview with the Star-Tribune the Chorale’s trip to Prague.

“It was such a privilege to be there,” she said. “Those were really special times we had, wonderful times traveling together.

“You made instant friends with people (abroad), because of your connection with the music.”

McIntire and Aune both reminisced on how bonding those trips were. Since they were open to anyone who could afford to go, whoever did choose to go not only sung but also spent days with their fellow Chorale members.

Though the pandemic forced the most recent trips — planned for Sweden and Denmark — to be canceled, the Chorale is moving forward with celebration, not only for their 50th anniversary but towards what is to come: more overseas travel, more gathering together and, of course, more singing.

“It’s really, really, truly extraordinary to have a non-audition group of any kind exist for 50 years,” Branson said. “There’s an intimacy that happens when you’re performing music together that I don’t think happens in any other kind of activity. There’s a feeling of unity with all these folks — it doesn’t matter backgrounds, it doesn’t matter anything else, you’re just one being.”