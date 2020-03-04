You are the owner of this article.
Casper claims six wins, seven runners-up in Elevation Outdoors’ Best of the Rockies
Casper claims six wins, seven runners-up in Elevation Outdoors’ Best of the Rockies

Six Casper people and destinations won Elevation Outdoors’ Best of the Rockies awards for this year, according to information from Visit Casper. Casper also claimed seven runner-up spots. 

The magazine’s readers nominate their top businesses, people, destinations and events in the Rocky Mountains and vote for the winners. Casper Star-Tribune community news editor Sally Ann Shurmur was named the winner for the writer category.

“A mere two years after graduating from the University of Wyoming, Sally Ann Shurmur joined the team at the Wyoming Star Tribune,” Elevation Outdoors’ description reads. “Today, she’s still working there as the community news editor, striving to keep the people of Casper informed.”

The five other Casper winners include:

  • Blogger: Cathy Holman of prairiewifeinheels.com;
  • Athlete: Sara Hastreiter, an international adventurer, professional sailor and popular athlete;
  • Road Bike Ride: Platte River Trails
  • SUP Spot: Fremont Canyon at Alcova Reservoir
  • Climbing Area: Fremont Canyon

The runners up from Casper are:

  • Running Retail Shop: 42 Degrees North
  • Yoga Studio: Wyoming Yoga & Massage
  • Guide: Ty Hallock, Ugly Bug Fly Shop
  • Advocate: Amber Pollock, co-owner of Backwards Distilling Company 
  • Restaurant: FireRock Steakhouse
  • Campground: Alcova Reservoir
  • Fly-Fishing River: North Platte
Sally Ann Shurmur

Casper Star-Tribune community news editor Sally Ann Shurmur was named the winner for the the writer category in Elevation Outdoors’ Best of the Rockies awards for this year. 

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

