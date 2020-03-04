Casper claims six wins, seven runners-up in Elevation Outdoors’ Best of the Rockies

Six Casper people and destinations won Elevation Outdoors’ Best of the Rockies awards for this year, according to information from Visit Casper. Casper also claimed seven runner-up spots.

The magazine’s readers nominate their top businesses, people, destinations and events in the Rocky Mountains and vote for the winners. Casper Star-Tribune community news editor Sally Ann Shurmur was named the winner for the writer category.

“A mere two years after graduating from the University of Wyoming, Sally Ann Shurmur joined the team at the Wyoming Star Tribune,” Elevation Outdoors’ description reads. “Today, she’s still working there as the community news editor, striving to keep the people of Casper informed.”

The five other Casper winners include: