Casper clinic offering free Plan B emergency contraceptive

Wellspring Health Access, the Casper abortion and health clinic that was set to open this summer, is offering free Plan B to anyone who requests it.

Plan B One-Step is an emergency contraceptive meant to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or if a birth control method fails. It would still be legal under Wyoming’s abortion ban law, which has been temporarily blocked from taking effect following a lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality. Wellspring Health Access Founder Julie Burkhart said the organization has an initial supply of about 250 pills.

Spikes in demand for Plan B following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in late June led some top pharmacy chains to impose purchase limits on the emergency contraceptive, according to USA Today.

A spokesperson for CVS, one of the pharmacies that initially put in place a purchase limit, said in an email that the company doesn’t have any updates on the sales trends of Plan B. CVS no longer has a purchase limit on emergency contraceptives, according to the spokesperson. Walgreens did not respond by the Star-Tribune’s deadline to an inquiry about demand for Plan B at its stores in Wyoming.

Burkhart said that Plan B isn’t something that community members were actively asking for. Wellspring Health Access hasn’t gotten requests for Plan B since posting a notice about the availability of the contraceptive on its Facebook page last week, although the organization’s website hadn’t been updated yet to include the service. Burkhart said the website will be updated on Wednesday to include information about the emergency contraceptive and how to request it.

“In terms of the Plan B, this is something that we’re being proactive about,” Burkhart said. “We just want to give people that opportunity.”

Wellspring Health Access was originally set to open over the summer. But the opening date was pushed back after someone set fire to the clinic building, which damaged most of the structure’s inside. Burkhart said that demolition is done and contractors are now working on repairs. She expects the clinic to open its doors sometime toward the end of the year.

Burkhart said the clinic team is still planning to provide abortion services since Wyoming’s abortion ban was temporarily blocked by a legal challenge. Wellspring Health Access is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit contesting the ban.

“We’ve got physicians licensed and ready to go,” Burkhart said. “We’re just trying to figure out exactly how we’re going to navigate in this environment now.”

She said Wellspring Health Access has already gotten about a half dozen calls from community members asking about abortion care. For now, the team is referring people to other clinics, including the Jackson Women’s Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson. Giovannina Anthony, one of the doctors at the Jackson clinic, is also a plaintiff in the abortion lawsuit.

“I do think that it illustrates the level of confusion and concern that people have,” Burkhart said of the inquiries about the Casper clinic’s abortion services. “People aren’t entirely sure where they can go for care.”

People can have the free Plan B mailed to them by emailing hello@wellspringaccess.org or going to the Wellspring Health Access website and providing their name and mailing address.