Casper College audio program looking for musicians

With a new addition to the Casper College audio program this year, an invite is extended to any community members looking to have music professionally recorded.

The program encourages musicians, singers, bands or anyone looking to record music in a studio setting to reach out to the department. From there, the program matches them with a sound design student, where the student will then help set up and record the music with the artist in the college’s studio.

“Almost everybody is recording in their garage, their kitchen and in their bedroom because of the tools they have now,” Larry Burger, the sound design instructor at the college said. “But we're Nashville west, we're Casper Wyoming, and this is a facility where we can expose people to professional recording.”

If the artist gives permission, the track will be mixed down before returning a copy to the musician. All songs are recorded for free, the goal of the program is to give students a hands-on approach to studio recording Burger said.

“They've got to have musicians or something to record, to pull in their craft and gain experience in the real world,” he added. “They've read articles, they've watched YouTube, they’ve done this and that … but when you get in the trenches, when you really do it, there’s a reality of it all. So they need that experience.”

Additionally, those on the other side of the recording booth will get a similar chance.

“Although they're not our students, I want them to gain good studio experience from this also and to help build a community,” Burger said. “With my background, being in the recording industry for a while, it's important. I've been in a few scenarios where the music scene was very vibrant and those musicians in the studio learned how to be there.”

Those interested in contributing to the program and having music recorded can contact Burger with the sound department through lburger@caspercollege.edu or at (307) 268-3320

“We have a lovely facility here at Casper College,” Burger added. “I'd like to be working it instead of having it just sit here for a select few.”