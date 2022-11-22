Casper College dance teacher opens her home to students at Thanksgiving

Jodi Youmans-Jones loves the South.

Her family was from there, her daughters now live in the region and she feels like a Southern girl at heart, she said.

The South's famous brand of hospitality -- the door is always open to anyone, no questions asked -- is the kind of culture her parents raised her in, even though she was born in Colorado. And it's a culture she continues to foster each year, especially around the holidays, for her dance students at Casper College.

She came to Casper College in 1996 to start the dance program. For most of her 27 years there, she has invited students over to her house for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and all the holidays in between. They're also welcome to hang out when they need a break from campus living and campus food, she said.

When she was growing up, her parents never cooked for just their family -- they always had more people coming over to eat every night, she said. That attitude extended to the holidays. Her mom's "natural heart" was to invite everyone in.

"... It never was just us. ... So my mom and dad would have Christmas parties and find out you know, people didn't have anywhere to go," she said. "So then they would come over so of course then they have presents under the tree as well. ... Then extended family would come in through the day and we'd have presents with them. And ... there was ... 25 people at times like crazily walking through a house and then we'd have Christmas dinner. It was crazy. It was nuts."

And when she was an undergrad and then a graduate student, she had people who invited her in when she needed something more substantial than a college dinner in a dorm.

"It meant the world when I couldn't be home or when I was sick of looking at my apartment and I was sick of looking at my dorm room or wherever I was, you know," she said. "(To) just sit on a couch and have an actual meal that is not kept in a warmer for however long it's been there."

While Youmans-Jones isn't sure how many students she will host this Thanksgiving -- plans change rapidly, she said, and they're often dependent on weather and family situations -- her home is open regardless. She's even had people stay over at her house while she's not there, if her family will be traveling but her students still need a place to go. She's also invited students for Thanksgivings at her mom's or brother's houses, if that's where her family is eating.

"I would say that it's definitely a lifestyle," she said of her and her family's hospitality.

The most students she's ever had was around seven or eight, on top of the family and other people she was hosting.

And if her students don't know what they're doing until the day of, that's fine too.

Kyler Rabourn and Abigail Lipson study under Youmans-Jones' instruction. They're first- and second-year Casper College students, respectively, and they are both dance majors. Lipson is from Riverton and Rabourn is from Boulder, Colorado.

"Gonna spend, like, a day with my mom in Billings," Lipson said of her Thanksgiving plans. "I don't think we're doing it on Thanksgiving, though, so I might go to Jodi's. I haven't decided," she said with a laugh.

Rabourn might go back to Colorado, might stay here, might eat with friends, might eat with Youmans-Jones. He wasn't sure. Regardless, he knows that her house will be open to him, and there's no such thing as overstaying a welcome there.

"I've been to her house once so far. And it was just like, kind of a welcome to dancers and theater kids in general," he said. "And it was funny, 'cause like ... every kid left the house except me. And I stayed like an extra hour. And just kind of hung out with Jodi and her husband."

Outside of being a dance instructor, Youmans-Jones is an elder at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Casper. Her faith tints the lenses through which she views hospitality and why she believes in extending as much of it as possible.

Family is not limited to biological relations, she said.

"The faith of my grandparents, the faith of my parents and the faith of my great grandparents. Family is always been at the heart of that," she said. "I think that our faith is definitely ... about that as well. I mean, being hospitable and welcoming and opening, without judgment. But beyond that, you know, not just being hospitable. Beyond that ... just come as you are."