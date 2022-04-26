Casper College, Department of Workforce Services and NCSD host spring job fair

Clad in a tucked-in collared shirt and slacks, Seth Clingan filled out his very first job application: a part-time position at Johnny J’s Diner.

He joined dozens of other job hunters at Casper College's spring job fair Tuesday morning. Some 70 businesses, many of them local, had set up booths there.

Clingan's interested in being an engineer one day, though he’s not sure what kind yet. For now, he just needs something to help pay for his car when he starts driving.

“Everyone’s been really kind,” Mary Clingan, his mom, said. "Lots of information."

Things were different when she was applying for her first job. She recalled going door-to-door to different businesses, and filling out hundreds of paper applications.

The fair was a joint effort by Casper College, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Natrona County School District.

One of the main goals of the fair is to help young people prepare for employment, said Meri Thompson, manager of the department's Casper and Douglas work centers. Even if they’re not ready to apply for jobs, getting exposure to local opportunities helps them plan ahead.

Back in 2019 — the last time the job fair took place — they were able to bus students from Natrona County High School over to the college.

Not many high schoolers could make it Tuesday, Thompson said. But organizers had virtual meet-and-greet sessions lined up, so that even people who can’t make it in person could take advantage of the event.

Though part of the event was targeted toward Wyoming's younger crowd, anyone looking for a job was welcome.

Since the middle of 2021, people have been leaving their jobs in droves — what many have nicknamed “the great resignation”. Reasons for leaving range: Workers say they aren’t making enough money, or their schedules aren’t flexible enough, or their workplace isn’t safe or they’re burning out.

In some cases, people took advantage of pandemic-related disruptions to switch into careers that fit their interests better, said Thompson. In others, companies have been left with open positions because their older employees are retiring.

Regardless, hard-to-fill vacancies have been a pattern across countless industries, including the service, education, health care and government sectors.

Wyoming hasn't been spared. State data shows residents have been leaving their jobs at unusually high rates since the start of the pandemic, Wyofile reported earlier this year.

That’s challenged companies to step up their game, Thompson said. Many are raising wages, expanding benefits, letting employees work flexible hours and granting more time off.

Knife River, a materials and construction company, is hiring for a number of positions: labor jobs, drivers, oilers and machinery operators.

Work at Knife River has been pretty steady throughout the pandemic, said April Cotton, an office manager at the company. It didn’t face the same disruptions other industries did.

Since the pandemic, the company’s hired on a lot more people coming straight out of oil work and restaurant jobs.

“A lot of people are looking for something stable,” she said.

Cotton said Knife River provides a lot of on-the-job training for newcomers to the industry. As long as a prospective employee is willing to pick up new skills, the company is glad to work with them, she said.

If students are looking for career help, they can check out the college and career counseling resources available at their school, Thompson said.

Those who want assistance practicing interviews or putting together a resume can also schedule an appointment with Casper’s Workforce Center by calling 307-234-4591 or stop by the office at 444 W. Collins Drive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.