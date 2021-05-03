 Skip to main content
Casper College men's soccer team climbs to No. 12 in national rankings
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Casper College men's soccer team climbs to No. 12 in national rankings

Casper College Men's soccer

Casper College's Joey Antonovich rushes to control the ball in the T-Birds' game against Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday at the North Casper Soccer Complex.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Fresh off two home wins, the Casper College men's soccer team moved up to No. 12 in the National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25 rankings released Monday.

The Thunderbirds (8-1-0) defeated Western Nebraska Community College 7-1 on Wednesday followed by a 4-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Sunday that clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region IX tournament for the T-Birds.

Casper College has won six games in a row heading into Friday's game at Western Nebraska. The T-Birds will close the regular season at home against Northwest College, which defeated them 3-2 last month, on May 11.

The Casper College women's team (5-2-3) received votes in the women's poll, which was also released Monday.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

