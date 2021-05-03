Casper College men's soccer team climbs to No. 12 in national rankings

Fresh off two home wins, the Casper College men's soccer team moved up to No. 12 in the National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25 rankings released Monday.

The Thunderbirds (8-1-0) defeated Western Nebraska Community College 7-1 on Wednesday followed by a 4-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Sunday that clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region IX tournament for the T-Birds.

Casper College has won six games in a row heading into Friday's game at Western Nebraska. The T-Birds will close the regular season at home against Northwest College, which defeated them 3-2 last month, on May 11.

The Casper College women's team (5-2-3) received votes in the women's poll, which was also released Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.