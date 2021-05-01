Casper College soccer teams host Central Wyoming College on Sunday

The inaugural seasons for Casper College's soccer teams have been successful ones. The men's team has won five consecutive games and is ranked No. 15 in the NJCAA Top 25 while the women's team has won two in a row and hasn't lost since a 2-0 defeat to No. 3 Laramie County Community College back on April 10.

The Thunderbirds will look to continue that success Sunday when they host Central Wyoming College at the North Casper Soccer Complex. The women's game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., followed by the men's game at 3:30 p.m.

The men's team (7-1-0, 5-1-0 Region IX) has the added incentive of winning the regular-season conference championship Sunday with a win over the Rustlers (0-4). The T-Birds are coming off a 7-1 victory against Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday in which six different players scored goals.

Eleven T-Birds have found the back of the net this season, led by Jesper van Halderen (five goals), Kevin Tauzia (four) and Cristian Gonzalez (three).

The women's team (4-3-2, 3-1-3 Region IX) has posted back-to-back shutouts as goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) now has five clean sheets on the season. Freshman Sydney Hiatt remains in the top 10 in the nation in scoring with nine goals.

Following Sunday's games, the T-Birds will play at Colorado Northwestern Community College on Monday.

