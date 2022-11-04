Casper College to kick off annual Veterans Appreciation Week

Casper College will kick-start its Veterans Appreciation Week with several different events, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Veteran Resource Center.

The ceremony, along with an open house, is planned from 12-1 p.m. Monday at the resource center in the college's Gateway Building room 207, though people are invited to drop by anytime before 5 p.m., an email from Veteran and Military Student Services Coordinator Nicholas Whipps said. There is lunch for those who want it.

Though the resource center has been open since the beginning of the semester, due to a quick turnaround "to get everything ready," they were not able to have a grand opening for it.

"We want everyone who can (to) celebrate this milestone with us," Whipps said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Wednesday will be Gold Star Family Awareness Day, during which the community will have a chance to learn what a Gold Star family is and the service they have done, another email from Whipps said.

The next day, the College will host the Operation Thunderbird Military Kids Dinner from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Veteran Resource Center. All military kids will have the chance to be treated to an "awesome" dinner, as well as activities and games.

On Friday, which happens to be Veterans Day, the annual Veterans Ball will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. "The keynote speaker is Samuel Rollin “Rollie” Dunnuck, who will speak to the mission statement of the Casper College Veterans Club: 'Never stop moving forward,'" the email said. "Dunnuck is a member of the Casper Police Department, a Marine Corps veteran and team leader of the Natrona County chapter of the Mighty Oaks Foundation."

Tickets, bought in advance, are $50 and can be purchased online or at the Veteran Resource Center.