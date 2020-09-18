Casper College to test all dorm residents for coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper College will test 360 dorm residents Monday in response to an outbreak among athletes, some of whom lived on campus.

The college notified students in the dorms about the upcoming test requirement earlier this week. On Wednesday, the school announced that 18 student-athletes had tested positive for the coronavirus and that all 18, plus the rest of their teams, had been quarantined after three initial cases. "Many" of the athletes live on campus, the school said in an email to dorm residents earlier this week.

"Because of this discovery, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has recommended that every student in the Residence Hall be tested for the coronavirus," the school said in the email. "While we believe that the College's quick actions to quarantine and/or isolate potentially exposed students limited the spread of the virus, we support WDH's recommendation to proceed with mass testing of Residence Hall students."

A college spokesman confirmed that mass testing was planned for Monday and said 360 students received the email.