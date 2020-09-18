Casper College to test all dorm residents for coronavirus

Casper College will test 360 dorm residents Monday in response to an outbreak among athletes, some of whom lived on campus.
The college notified students in the dorms about the upcoming test requirement earlier this week. On Wednesday, the school announced that 18 student-athletes had tested positive for the coronavirus and that all 18, plus the rest of their teams, had been quarantined after three initial cases. "Many" of the athletes live on campus, the school said in an email to dorm residents earlier this week.
"Because of this discovery, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has recommended that every student in the Residence Hall be tested for the coronavirus," the school said in the email. "While we believe that the College's quick actions to quarantine and/or isolate potentially exposed students limited the spread of the virus, we support WDH's recommendation to proceed with mass testing of Residence Hall students."
A college spokesman confirmed that mass testing was planned for Monday and said 360 students received the email.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 19 active cases among CC students and staff. Sixteen of those infected are students, while the remaining three are staff members. Nine other people previously identified as having contracted the virus have all recovered, according to data posted to the college's website.
Students will be tested Monday on a "drop-in basis" from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the community kitchens. Even those who've been tested previously and were negative will need to provide another sample. Students must be tested through the school's on-campus site, which will be run by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.
Anyone who doesn't get tested will have to quarantine for 14 days. Only those who don't get tested or are otherwise directed by health officials will need to quarantine.
