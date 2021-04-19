Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri relishes final week with T-Birds

The 2020-2021 season has been a near-perfect one for the Casper College women’s basketball team. After qualifying for the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships last year but being robbed of the opportunity to compete as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the No. 3 T-Birds are in Lubbock, Texas, to compete in this year’s NJCAA Championships. This time, they are even more determined to bring home the title.

Like everything else, this season has been a challenge. The Casper College basketball teams’ seasons started early this year with scrimmages in the case of another school closure and before games were officially allowed. As a result, the T-Birds have been on the court almost twice as much as in any other given year. The extra time paid off, though, as they were undefeated before an overtime loss to Otero Junior College in the Region IX championship game on April 10.

Natalia Otkhmezuri, a sophomore on the team, believes the T-Birds can use the loss as a learning opportunity. From her perspective, the team as a whole was willing to get the loss out of the way before nationals, and use it as motivation to not let it happen again.

“Our loss is painful,” Otkhmezuri said, “but we have lots to learn from it and have to trust each other and our coaches more than ever before.”