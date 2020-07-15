Casper Comic Con to be held inside

The venue also received a state variance to increase the maximum number of attendees from 250 to 500 in the building at one time, although state guidelines have now changed to allow up to 500, he said.

To maintain that capacity, the Casper Comic Con will take place in three sessions: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 to 6 p.m. on July 25 as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26. The July 26 session includes the kids’ cosplay contest at 3 p.m. The adult cosplay contest is set for 6:30 p.m. July 25 and ticketholders of any of the three sessions may attend. Tickets are available at sinclairtix.com.

Advance tickets are encouraged for safety and to guarantee admission to the event Murphy expects to sell out.

The event will spread out through the indoor arena and upper-level concourse to help maintain social distancing, Murphy said. Several measures will be in place during the event to follow state and county health guidelines. Vendors and employees will be required to have temperature checks and wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building along with directional arrows to maintain social distancing.

“We strongly encourage all attendees to wear masks,” Murphy said.