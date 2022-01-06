Casper community gathers to remember Marine Jerrod Warden

There isn’t anything Jerrod Lee Warden wouldn’t do for others. Devan Linaman can attest to that.

The two were friends at Kelly Walsh High School, and went on to join the Marine Corps together.

Warden was the kind of guy who insisted on paying for your meal, or topping off the gas in your car, said Linaman.

“When the going got tough, it was comforting to know that we would count on each other,” Linaman wrote in a letter. “Jared had this gift where he could make just about anyone crack a smile, regardless of the situation.”

Like when he threw a trash can off a third-story balcony when they were stationed together at Camp Horn. Or when he tattooed Linaman’s name on his behind — “both of which happened just because I told him he wouldn’t dare do it,” Linaman wrote.

Jerrod died Dec. 14 at Camp Pendleton in California. He was 20 years old.

Friends, family and community members gathered to remember Jerrod on Thursday morning at Highland Park Church.

Jerrod “lived life with the most excitement I’ve ever known anyone to live,” Deb Michael, a family friend of the Wardens, said at the service.

He was always getting into something, she said — wherever he went, whoever he was with.

“He just had a hard time sitting still,” she said.

He loved to cook, was fond of suits and ties, and tried out just about every kind of sport. He played hockey for the Casper Oilers, and was on the football and wrestling teams for Kelly Walsh High School.

In 2019, he and his teammates won the Trojans’ first state championship in wrestling.

He was tender-hearted, and deeply empathetic, Michael said. When he saw someone struggling, he instinctively took on their pain like his own. He did whatever he could to carry that weight for them.

Jerrod joined the Marine Corps in February 2020, at age 19.

During basic training, he gained a reputation as a cheerleader and coach to the other recruits.

“He could be seen picking his fellow Marines up physically, emotionally and mentally,” Mike Fackler, pastor of Highland Park, said at the service.

Following a procession, more than 100 people filed into the stone-walled chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery, down a path lined with saluting veterans.

“It was touching,” a pair who identified themselves only as members of Warden’s “adopted family,” said. “So many people.”

Many of them had small pieces of flamingo-patterned fabric pinned to their chests.

“It was his favorite animal,” said Jordan Beeson, who knew Warden from his time with the Casper Coyotes hockey team.

Nathaniel Yeadon, who’d known Warden since middle school where they played midget football together, wore a full flamingo tie.

“We were best friends,” Yeadon said. “I was in shock when I heard ... it was nice to see everyone come out.”

A short verse from Ecclesiastes was read to open the service, and a prayer was spoken into the silent room.

Three men fired a three-volley salute right outside the chapel’s entrance. As soon as the first round of shots rang out, a collective gasp of sobs broke the silence inside. Two more rounds, and the room was wracked with cries.

As TAPS began to play, there was a soft flutter of tissues passing between hands. Others buried their tearful faces in the shoulders of their neighbors.

The folded flag was presented to Warden’s family, sitting in the front row. A few more presentations followed, including a certificate from the Casper American Legion. Then a line of Marines, shoulders back, filed past the casket to pay their final respects. With that, the service ended.

The family filed out on their way to a reception at Casper’s Elks Lodge. The Marines, whose faces drooped beneath their dress caps, followed. In silence save for a few sniffles, the room slowly emptied out into the cold. Mourners exchanged hugs outside then piled into cars, and within minutes the once-full parking lot was bare.

Losing Jerrod is losing a hero, many of his friends and loved ones said.

“Let’s use these battle scars, of the loss of Jerrod, to push us to remember the impact he left on all of our lives,” his friend, Matthew Goodwin said at the service.

“Jerrod was a Marine by definition. Always faithful, always loyal.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ellen Gerst City and crime reporter Follow Ellen Gerst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today