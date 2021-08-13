Casper community groups rally to get shots in arms

Haylea Robertson heard a debunked rumor that vaccines caused someone to lose feeling in half their face.
Heidi Aalbers was, admittedly, a COVID nonbeliever.
Tyler Sanchez worried the vaccines were too new and that no one could say how they’d affect people a few years down the line.
Cami Hall was just putting it off.
None of them are anti-vaccine, they all said. But in a constantly evolving environment, where as much inaccurate information is available as what’s based in fact, it’s hard to know what to trust. Who to believe.
“I really didn’t want to get it at first,” Robertson said of the shot.
But on Friday, she did just that. She was among 28 people who received a COVID-19 vaccine at Lifesteps campus in Casper during a vaccine block party hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Casper Housing Authority.
As people waited their turn, a volunteer manned a grill full of hot dogs. Generators powering two large bouncy houses whirred nearby. Getting the actual shot became a small part of the day’s activities.
“We wanted to take some of that fear away,” said Housing Authority Director Kim Summerall-Wright of the block party approach.
That fear is real. Robertson had seen a handful of horror stories circulate online, like untrue claims that vaccines were leaving people immobilized.
The less sensational claims worried her, too. The federal pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April stayed with her, and she’s still slightly worried about how connected the vaccines are to things like blood clots. (The CDC says all vaccines are safe, but has maintained the warning about a rare blood-clotting disorder identified in 39 people out of 13 million who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.)
But then Robertson came down with COVID-19 herself. An outbreak among her residential program at the Central Wyoming Counseling Center put the issue into a new perspective.
“Some people were really really sick, but the people who had the vaccine, they were fine,” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, this one has the vaccine and she’s fine, I want to be like that.’”
Robertson had a handful of nasty symptoms from her own virus battle.
“I lost my sense of smell for like a month,” she recalled.
She wasn’t nearly as sick as some of her peers, but she doesn’t want to be the reason someone else has to go through that. So she got vaccinated.
Aalbers, who also resides at the counseling center, slowly came around to the risk the virus might pose.
“I didn’t believe in it at first,” she said. “But I have a 2-year-old at home,” and Aalbers can’t afford for either of them to get sick.
Vaccines have been available to most of Wyoming’s general public since late March, but by the first two weeks of April, the number of people coming out for first doses began to fall.
Uptake remained stagnant until the last week of July. But as a more contagious virus variant circulates through the state, more people are getting their shots.
Between the last week of July and the first week of August, nearly 6,000 people across the state got a first dose — almost double the two-week rate seen through June.
Twenty-eight shots may sound like a small number when factored into the roughly 50,000 Natrona County residents who hadn’t revived a first shot as of Monday, but given the degree of reluctance, event organizers hope people see it from a different perspective.
“If we got one shot in one arm, we were gonna call that a success,” Wyoming HUD director Mark Feilmeier said.
The Natrona County Community Action Partnership’s Healthcare for the Homeless began the day with 60 shots and gave away almost half of them using a new mobile health clinic. That organization’s medical director Jennifer Helmer said future clinics are already in the works.
Many of those who were vaccinated Friday at Lifesteps were residents of either the Wyoming Rescue Mission, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center or the Casper Housing Authority. But the event also drew a few people who stopped as they drove past.
Hall falls into this category. She said she was driving home and decided to get it out of the way now. She admitted she’s been putting it off. Some of her family and coworkers aren’t friendly toward the shots, so she didn’t feel a lot of pressure to be inoculated.
It’s not that she’s opposed to the vaccines — she’s been vaccinated all her life against a variety of common illnesses.
Her vaccinated mother contracting the virus pushed Hill over the fence. If someone who already has immunity can get sick, she worried what the delta variant could do to someone unvaccinated.
“So, it’s better safe than sorry,” she said.
Indeed, state and national data suggests the vast majority of recent hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
For Sanchez and his friends, getting vaccinated is more about ensuring they aren’t barred from future plans.
He’s already paid for an upcoming trip to Disney World, and he worried the amusement park might implement a vaccine mandate between now and the start of his vacation.
But he’s still not sure about the shots.
“I know they’ve had the technology out, but the vaccine has only been out, like, six months,” he said, adding it’s not necessarily the immediate side effects he’s worried about. “But what happens in five to 10 years?”
Sanchez’ mom is one of the Healthcare for the Homeless nurses, and he said if anyone is going to know about the vaccine, it’s her. So he trusts her.
“I’d like more information, for sure,” Sanchez said. “But I would trust my mom, because she knows as much as anyone can right now.”
Feilmeier, the Wyoming HUD director, said he hopes to replicate the event with the Cheyenne Housing Authority.
