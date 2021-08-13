Casper community groups rally to get shots in arms

Aalbers, who also resides at the counseling center, slowly came around to the risk the virus might pose.

“I didn’t believe in it at first,” she said. “But I have a 2-year-old at home,” and Aalbers can’t afford for either of them to get sick.

Vaccines have been available to most of Wyoming’s general public since late March, but by the first two weeks of April, the number of people coming out for first doses began to fall.

Uptake remained stagnant until the last week of July. But as a more contagious virus variant circulates through the state, more people are getting their shots.

Between the last week of July and the first week of August, nearly 6,000 people across the state got a first dose — almost double the two-week rate seen through June.

Twenty-eight shots may sound like a small number when factored into the roughly 50,000 Natrona County residents who hadn’t revived a first shot as of Monday, but given the degree of reluctance, event organizers hope people see it from a different perspective.

“If we got one shot in one arm, we were gonna call that a success,” Wyoming HUD director Mark Feilmeier said.