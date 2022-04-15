Casper considering plans for indoor sports facility

A new venue for indoor sports may be coming to Casper.

The city is reviewing a proposal to place the facility near the Ford Wyoming Center, potentially on land that’s currently a dirt parking lot to the northeast of the center’s paved lots. The sports facility won’t be affiliated with or connected to the center.

Last week, Casper City Council members gave the go-ahead to the project’s concept. Now, a formal lease agreement will need to be approved to allow the city-owned space to be used. The city, under current plans, would not be on the hook for construction or operation costs.

The facility would offer six courts for indoor sports, mainly youth basketball and volleyball, according to current design proposals. The plans also include a sports training area, concessions counter, spectator and picnic seating, team rooms and an office area. There may also be turf available for courts in one of the facility’s two wings.

More than 250 parking spots are planned for the venue.

A group of Casper residents have formed a nonprofit organization to push the project through, and it plans on contracting with a third party for the facility’s actual operations. That deal will likely be similar to ones the city has with the outside operators of the events center and Hogadon Basin.

After the lease agreement is approved, the group plans to put out a call for proposals to find the operator.

Construction is set to begin sometime this year, and the group estimates it will take around 12 months to complete.

The courts could eventually bring more sports tournaments to Casper, serving as a kind of extension to the Ford Wyoming Center’s capacity and possibly sharing parking. Right now, the center already hosts high school state tournaments for basketball, volleyball, wrestling and spirit teams.

At a city council work session last week, council member Steve Cathey brought up concerns that the facility could take away parking for rodeo events, like the College National Finals Rodeo, that use the dirt around the Ford Wyoming Center as trailer parking.

Center manager Brad Murphy said during the work session that effects on traffic flows and parking would need to be examined further.

