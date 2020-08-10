Casper considers ban on feeding feral cats

The city of Casper has a feral cat problem, and officials are hoping to do something about it.
The City Council is reviewing its current animal control ordinance and making a number of amendments, including making it a misdemeanor to feed feral cats and a handful of other wildlife.
The hope is by not feeding the animals, they won’t congregate in residential areas. But a handful of local advocates say a feeding ban would be cruel to the cats and ineffective for the city.
Instead, the group wants the city to adopt a trap-neuter-return program, which would have animal control officers humanely trap feral cats, take them to be neutered and vaccinated, and then release them back into the wild.
The benefit of this approach, advocates say, is it greatly reduces the number of cats by limiting their ability to reproduce, eventually leading to sharp declines in feral cat populations, without having to euthanize the animals or deprive them of food.
In 2019, Casper’s Metro Animal shelter took in more than 1,500 cats and euthanized nearly 500. Metro estimates on average 25% of it’s feline intakes are feral. Feral cats can’t be adopted, and the shelter has said most feral cats it takes in are euthanized.
“Feral cats plague our community, defecating and urinating on private property, killing protected songbirds and spreading disease,” Metro Animal Services’ 2019 annual report reads. “They cannot safely be placed with a family, and generally must be euthanized.”
The local Game and Fish Department office, Metro Animal Control Officers, and a representative from the local Audubon chapter have all supported the measure because of the havoc feral cats have been proven to cause on plants and wildlife.
The Casper Police Department has also said feral cats damage private property in the city.
Feeding ban questioned
But a handful of Casperites, joined by the national advocacy group Alley Cat Allies, are pushing against the proposal.
“We’re asking the council to take a step back, put the brakes on and table the proposed ordinance,” Becky Robinson, founder of Alley Cat Allies, said, adding she would like the council to discuss the logistics of a trap-neuter-release program before finalizing the feeding ban.
Robinson said feeding bans are cruel because feral cats are still part of the domestic cat species, meaning they don’t have the same survival instincts as other wildlife. Moreover, she said feeding bans don’t work because they’re hard to enforce and they don’t stop the cats from reproducing.
Robinson’s organization has worked with “hundreds” of municipalities to help implement trap-neuter-release operations, she said, adding that communities that have first opted for feeding bans have later opted for trap-neuter-release.
While none on council have flatly opposed the eventual institution of such a program, it’s cost has been a sticking point.
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters, who oversees Casper’s animal control, has told council a local trap-neuter-release operation would come with “significant budgetary concerns,” and would be unfeasible in the short-term.
Robinson said the city is already incurring a cost to capture and euthanize feral cats, “it’s just a decision of what they want to spend their money on,” she said.
It’s unclear how much the city spends annually to euthanize feral cats, but McPheeters has told council implementing a trap-neuter-release program would cost the city between $50,000 and $90,000 more annually than the shelter currently spends.
Still, Robinson said over time a trap-neuter-release program would save the city money because the number of calls would decrease.
“That costs money, having someone respond to those calls. That’s money down the drain,” she said, adding that even with trap-neuter-release, the feral cat population would never hit zero, but it could be greatly reduced.
The city of Cheyenne has a trap-neuter-release program, but it’s not run by the city. Animal control in Cheyenne is run through a partnership with a nonprofit shelter, so the burden and the cost doesn’t fall to the city.
Several Casper City Council members have supported a similar partnership in Casper, but the onus is on residents to start that organization. Lacking an outside partner, the council has opted for the feeding ban.
McPheeters has said the main goal of a feeding ban is to reduce the number of calls officers receive about the cats being a disturbance, which will lead to fewer euthanizations.
McPheeters has said the ultimate goal is to reduce the number of animals captured and euthanized
“There is no silver bullet to our feral cat problem,” McPheeters said, adding that a feeding ban is a first step, but the department would support a future partnership to implement a trap-neuter-release program.
Alley Cat Allies will continue to advocate against Casper’s feeding ban, even if the council passes it into law. Robinson said she hopes it doesn’t come to that, and that she hopes the council will take the time to research the issue.
“This will backfire if they pass this,” she said.
The ordinance, which also includes changes to laws on tethering dogs outside, will still need to be approved on third reading by the City Council at its next regular meeting.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!