Casper considers ban on feeding feral cats

The city of Casper has a feral cat problem, and officials are hoping to do something about it.

The City Council is reviewing its current animal control ordinance and making a number of amendments, including making it a misdemeanor to feed feral cats and a handful of other wildlife.

The hope is by not feeding the animals, they won’t congregate in residential areas. But a handful of local advocates say a feeding ban would be cruel to the cats and ineffective for the city.

Instead, the group wants the city to adopt a trap-neuter-return program, which would have animal control officers humanely trap feral cats, take them to be neutered and vaccinated, and then release them back into the wild.

The benefit of this approach, advocates say, is it greatly reduces the number of cats by limiting their ability to reproduce, eventually leading to sharp declines in feral cat populations, without having to euthanize the animals or deprive them of food.

In 2019, Casper’s Metro Animal shelter took in more than 1,500 cats and euthanized nearly 500. Metro estimates on average 25% of it’s feline intakes are feral. Feral cats can’t be adopted, and the shelter has said most feral cats it takes in are euthanized.