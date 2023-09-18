Following months of discussion, the city of Casper has settled on draft language for amendments to its urban camping and squatting code.

City Council is expected to hold public hearings for the amendments on Oct. 3.

If adopted without further revisions, the changes would be threefold:

First, city code would be amended to require people camping on private property to have written consent from the owners or people acting on their behalf.

The goal is to give the city’s anti-squatting laws more teeth. In Casper, it’s already against the law for people to camp on private property without permission from the owners. But if the property is abandoned and the owner can’t be tracked down, law enforcement don’t really have any recourse to verify whether someone really has permission to be there. The city hopes by requiring campers to have written consent, it can close this loophole.

Second, the proposal would prohibit camping on private property for more than one week consecutively and more than 14 days total in a year.

“Setting a cap on the total number of days within a calendar year will aid the Police Department in enforcing the ordinance while considering private property owners’ needs to allow for temporary accommodation of guests,” City Attorney Eric Nelson wrote in a Sept. 12 memo on the proposals addressed to the City Council.

The third and final provision in the proposed ordinance would ban camping within 100 feet of any stream, as well as the North Platte River. That’s because homeless camps often cause a buildup of garbage, which can end up polluting waterways. The draft does make exceptions for public campsites and other places “approved by a government authority,” however, according to the memo.

If the Council moves forward with the above amendments, it would also have to adopt small tweaks to the city’s parking code and manual, Nelson said in the memo. It’s currently illegal to camp in an RV on private property for more than five days consecutively, which of course, would conflict with the proposed seven-day law.

The proposals came from a new group of city officials and community organizations aimed at addressing homelessness in Casper.

The group was formed amid concerns from downtown business owners that a suspected increase in homeless people in Casper was driving up behavior like illegal camping, vandalism and disorderly conduct around town. There’s some evidence to substantiate this claim, though the city’s still gathering data on the issue, the Star-Tribune reported previously.

