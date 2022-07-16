Casper council candidates sound off in open forum

Nine candidates for Casper City Council sat in the Washington Park bandshell on Wednesday night, making their case to voters.

Besides current Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco, who is running for his third term on the council, the other eight people on the stage are looking to be elected for the first time.

Most, aside from Pacheco and his Ward 3 challenger Woody Warren who ran in 2020, said this is the first time they’re running for elected office.

Answering a series of questions as rain drizzled on the lawn-chaired audience, most candidates emphasized a fiscally responsible approach to local government.

Some, including Warren and Ward 2 candidate Eric Paulson, railed against taxation without proper citizen input on how the revenue should be spent. Others, including Pacheco and Ward 1 candidate Gena Jensen, highlighted their involvement around Casper and praised the city’s amenities.

This fall, four seats on the council will be up for election — one each in Ward 1 and 2, covering central and west Casper, and two in Ward 3 on the east side.

Here’s a look at how each candidate answered questions covering their top priorities, the city’s role in economic development, city subsidies and the impending renewal of the 1-cent tax.

Ward 1

Three challengers — Dennis Rollins, Travis Van Hecke and Gena Jensen — are going up against council member Jai-Ayla Sutherland, who was appointed last year, for the single open seat in Ward 1.

All three attended the forum Wednesday, but Sutherland couldn’t make it because of a work trip.

Rollins said his top priorities if elected would be addressing food deserts in Casper, namely the north side, and diversifying Casper’s economy. He specifically referenced a recent proposal by local artist Chris Navarro that would use retired wind turbine blades for large-scale art installations as a possible way to bring more people into town.

“I do believe that subsidies are necessary,” Rollins said. “As far as the events center goes, we do need to subsidize that, but I would like to see something in place to be able to reduce the subsidy over a period of time.”

Jensen also emphasized economic development, bringing new businesses to Casper and fostering partnerships between the city and the private sector. She said the key to that is marketing Casper, with the help of organizations like the Chamber of Commerce or Visit Casper.

Van Hecke said Casper should look to diversify its economy beyond oil and gas by attracting other industries like tech to town. He believes in subsidies, he said, when they tangibly give back to the community.

All Ward 1 candidates said they hope to see the 1-cent tax renewed again this fall.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions out there about what the one cent tax actually does,” Jensen said. “The bottom line is we need that 1-cent tax.”

Ward 2

Three of the four candidates running for the open seat in Ward 2 were present on Wednesday — Nikki Green, Eric Paulson and Michael Bond. Dan Elston, a city building supervisor, was not there. Ward 2 is the only race that does not have an incumbent council member running to retain their seat, as council member Shawn Johnson is leaving his post to run for county commissioner as a libertarian.

All three candidates present said they were in favor of the 1-cent tax being renewed. Paulson said he would like to see the money used for more general purposes, rather than “special interest programs” like nonprofits and boards.

Green said infrastructure is at the top of her to-do list, followed by providing affordable housing to support new business.

Like Jensen, Green said the city should be partnering with organizations like Advance Casper to spread the word about Casper’s low taxes and open land to attract businesses. Subsidies, she said, are essential.

“Those particular things provide recreational opportunities, not just for the elite and the ones that can afford it, but for everyone,” she said. “That’s what government has to be, is for everyone.”

Paulson emphasized government accountability in each of his answers, saying that many of the city’s problems can be traced back to a lack of responsibility. He advocated for a cap on property taxes “on a city, county and state level,” though that would likely necessitate an amendment to the state constitution.

“We need to be selective about what we decide to invest in,” Paulson said. “It is not our role in the government to help pay for businesses to stay afloat.”

He said that ideally, city recreation services would be self-funded.

Based on a recent citizen survey that informed the city’s 1-cent tax budget for the coming four years, Bond said he would prioritize street maintenance, safe drinking water and funding for first responders. He said that the support services provided by the city, like licensing and building inspections, are also key to fostering healthy business here.

“I think it’s a matter of balance — striking that balance between the entities turning their own profit and being self-sufficient, along with providing enough support and asking those questions about, ‘Okay, you’re not quite at the self-sufficient level yet. What can we do to help you get there?’” Bond said when asked about the city providing subsidies.

Ward 3

Three of five candidates for two east Casper positions took the stage Wednesday — Woody Warren, Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins. Ryan Amadio and Trevor Mahlum were not present.

Pacheco, who is serving his second term as Casper mayor, said he was concerned about the results of a recent study of the city’s buildings, which showed many of them are in need of critical maintenance. He also said he hopes to prioritize streets and balancing the city’s budget if elected for a third term.

Like several other candidates, Pacheco said he believes public-private partnerships to market the city are essential. Subsidies to places including the events center, he said, bring in millions of tax revenue to Casper.

Haskins said that if elected, she would want to make a priority list of street repairs and other infrastructure needs based on urgency. When it comes to economic development, she said the city is already doing what it should to subsidize places like Hogadon and the events center.

“We need to make it beautiful and keep it beautiful,” she said. “The private businesses are going to bring people to us.”

Warren, who is running on a largely libertarian platform though the office is nonpartisan, said he would work to improve the council’s transparency and accountability. He said he believes in “keeping the government out of business” and deregulation to attract and maintain small businesses.

“We got to dive into the budget,” Warren said. “We got to see … what we can do to save every single penny that we can without increasing any more government overreach.”

All three candidates were in support of the 1-cent tax being renewed. Warren said he just doesn’t want to see any additional taxes added on top of it.

“Honestly, I don’t know why we still call it optional and we still vote on it,” Haskins said. “We need it… really what we should work to do is make it permanent.”