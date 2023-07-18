Ever since Natrona County first adopted the 1-cent tax in 1974, the measure has gone before voters every four years for renewal.

But Casper may soon ask the county and neighboring communities to band together to change that. A proposed ordinance signaling support for extending the 1-cent tax indefinitely is expected to have its first reading before the Casper City Council tonight.

The draft legislation isn't calling for the 1-cent tax to be permanent; it just initiates a lengthy process outlined in statute that, if successful, would spare the tax from having to continually seek approval from voters.

If Casper's proposed ordinance makes it through all three readings, similar measures declaring support for extending the 1-cent tax would have to be adopted by the Natrona County Board of Commissioners, as well as a majority of other municipalities in the county, according to a July 12 memo from Casper city staff briefing councilors on the proposal.

The county clerk would then have to certify to the county treasure at least 90 days ahead of the 2026 election season that Natrona County has met the requirements to take the 1-cent tax off the ballot.

Casper residents will get a chance to offer testimony on the proposed ordinance during tonight's council meeting, which begins 6 p.m. at The Lyric, located at 230 W. Yellowstone Highway.

The 1-cent tax adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% state sales tax. But unlike the other 4%, all 1-cent money collected in Natrona County stays local.

The 1-cent tax most recently passed in fall of 2022 with more than 70% support from voters.

Over the last few years, Casper has received about $15 million annually from the tax, or about $60 million per funding cycle. The city relies on 1-cent money for things like subsidizing utilities, repairing roads and replacing police and Fire-EMS department equipment. It also uses revenue from the tax to provide grants to local nonprofits. Some smaller communities in the county even depend on the 1-cent tax to cover operational costs, the Star-Tribune reported in September.