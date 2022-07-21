Casper countersues former bus operator, alleging it double-dipped on funding

The city of Casper is countersuing its former bus operator, alleging in court filings that the Casper Area Transportation Coalition double-dipped into grant funding while fully funded by pandemic relief money in 2020.

The counterclaim, filed Friday in federal district court, also alleges CATC refused to return money it wasn’t supposed to receive from the city. A lawyer for CATC said Wednesday that the agency maintains that Casper owes it around $30,000 more than the bus operator owes the city.

Casper’s claims are in line with the reasons it cited when ending its nearly 40-year relationship with CATC last April. The city then took over both fixed-route and on-demand bus services, which also cover parts of the county outside of Casper.

CATC’s ongoing lawsuit against the city, filed in March, alleges Casper officials violated their contract by seizing records from CATC’s leased office, shutting down the agency’s access to city servers and ending its lease early. A federal judge declined to dismiss the case on the city’s claims in June.

But the city said the search was part of a forensic audit it commissioned after learning CATC had allegedly asked the Wyoming Department of Transportation to be reimbursed for expenses already directly covered by the city.

The city alleges in recent filings that WYDOT “strongly encouraged” it to undertake the audit. It also says that a search warrant or subpoena was not needed for the search since the city’s contract with CATC allowed it to access documents necessary for an audit.

According to the city, the audit found CATC received over-payments totaling more than $145,000 because it did not account for the money it made from fares when requesting reimbursement from Casper. CATC has maintained that it was the city’s responsibility, as the recipient of the CARES Act money, to tell the bus operator to deduct fare revenue from their reimbursement request.

“It was their mistake, and now they want to blame CATC,” said Judith Studer, the lawyer representing CATC in its lawsuit.

The forensic audit cost the city another $35,000, Casper’s attorney also noted in Friday’s filing. It was performed by an outside accountant and fraud examiner. The city says it would not have known about the alleged double-dipping without the audit.

Casper says when it asked CATC to pay that money back “on multiple occasions,” the agency refused. Studer said Wednesday that CATC sent city officials a letter last fall, offering to settle the debt, but received no response.

“We recognize that the city should not have overpaid us, and we’re willing to give the money back,” Studer said. “I’m just surprised they bothered to sue us instead of sitting down and getting it resolved.”

Studer said CATC is still hopeful the issue can be corrected before the case has to go to a trial. A lawyer for the city could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The city also alleges CATC failed to send required monthly reports to Casper between January and September 2021 (the contract was terminated officially in May of that year). CATC denies that allegation.