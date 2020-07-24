Casper crash with city waste truck kills one
View Comments
top story

Casper crash with city waste truck kills one

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line

A Thursday afternoon crash with a city of Casper waste truck killed a driver, the Casper Police Department said.

The civilian driver is believed to have run a stop sign at North Poplar Street and Events Drive before colliding with the truck, which was driving east on Events Drive.

The driver was ejected from their vehicle and died after being taken to the hospital, the police announcement said. Officials do not believe they were wearing a seat belt.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. The police announcement did not identify the driver who died in the crash.

The driver of the city truck was believed to be wearing a seat belt. 

 
View Comments
1
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News