Casper dance schools to perform 'The Nutcracker' on Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School

Budding dancers, tumblers and thespians will perform “The Nutcracker” on Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School.
The show is a joint effort by two Casper dance schools, Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio and Dance Evolutions.
It’s the first time an all-local cast is performing the holiday classic, said Dodie Eskew, owner and director of Rising Star.
Putting together a production of “The Nutcracker” has long been a dream of Eskew’s, who took over Rising Star in 2015.
The celebration is double, she said, since it’s the studios’ first big show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My heart is just so full,” Eskew said.
Cast members range from 5-year-olds to people in their 70s.
There are 51 kids and 10 adults performing — including some parents and grandparents of dancers, Eskew said. Dorothy Hunter, who founded Rising Star back in the ‘80s, will also be part of the production.
Auditions took place in August, and the team has been rehearsing since the fall.
In addition to dancing, “The Nutcracker” will also include some theater and tumbling elements. It’s a part of making the show inclusive to kids who enjoy a wide range of interests and talents, Eskew said.
The studios also put a lot of care into the costumes and sets so the ballet can be an annual tradition, she added.
Two shows will take place Saturday, one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at
thenutcrackercasper.weebly.com, in person at Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio or at the door. Access to live streams of the performances are also available for purchase online.
PHOTOS: The Nutcracker comes to Casper
The Nutcracker
Young dancers playing mice prepare to take the stage Wednesday while rehearsing "The Nutcracker" at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio and Dance Evolutions are working together to put on the show.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
A dancer crawls under Dodie Hunter-Eskew's skirt for the number, "Mother Ginger" during a practice of The Nutcracker at Kelly Walsh High School on Wednesday night December 8, 2021.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
A young dancer waits for her time to go perform as a mouse in The Nutcracker at Kelly Walsh High School on December 8th, 2021. Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio and Dance Evolutions will have two showings of The Nutcracker on Saturday December 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Dancers await their chance to perform in "Mother Ginger" after a dinner break during their practice for The Nutcracker at Kelly Walsh High School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio and Dance Evolutions dancers wait and watch other dancers perform.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Juliet Hoffard, who plays Clara, dances in The Nutcracker. They will have two showings at Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday December 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Dancers with Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio and Dance Evolutions take a dinner break during their rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" at Kelly Walsh High School on Wednesday in Casper. Two showings are set for at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the school.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Avery Mashek, The Nutcracker, waits to take the stage during the practice of their performance of The Nutcracker at Kelly Walsh High School on Wednesday night December 8, 2021. The Nutcracker will have two showings at Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday December 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Juliet Hoffard, who plays Clara, takes a break during in The Nutcracker. They will have two showings at Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday December 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Aubrey Mailloux performs as the Sugarplum Fairy during Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio and Dance Evolutions's practice of The Nutcracker at Kelly Walsh High School on Wednesday night December 8, 2021. The Nutcracker will have two showings at Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday December 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Nutcracker
Dancers wait for their time to take a final bow in a practice of The Nutcracker at Kelly Walsh High School on December 8th, 2021. Rising Star Tumbling & Dance Studio and Dance Evolutions will have two showings of The Nutcracker on Saturday December 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
