Casper dancers to perform 'The Nutcracker' on Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School

Budding dancers, tumblers and thespians will perform “The Nutcracker” on Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School.

The show was organized by Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio, but features dancers from multiple Casper dance schools.

It’s the first time an all-local cast is performing the holiday classic, said Dodie Eskew, owner and director of Rising Star.

Putting together a production of “The Nutcracker” has long been a dream of Eskew’s, who took over Rising Star in 2015.

The celebration is double, she said, since it’s the studios’ first big show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My heart is just so full,” Eskew said.

Cast members range from 5-year-olds to people in their 70s.

There are 51 kids and 10 adults performing — including some parents and grandparents of dancers, Eskew said. Dorothy Hunter, who founded Rising Star back in the ‘80s, will also be part of the production.

Auditions took place in August, and the team has been rehearsing since the fall.

In addition to dancing, “The Nutcracker” will also include some theater and tumbling elements. It’s a part of making the show inclusive to kids who enjoy a wide range of interests and talents, Eskew said.

The studios also put a lot of care into the costumes and sets so the ballet can be an annual tradition, she added.

Two shows will take place Saturday, one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at thenutcrackercasper.weebly.com, in person at Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio or at the door. Access to live streams of the performances are also available for purchase online.

