David Street Station will be a little more vibrant than normal this Saturday.

From 4-9 p.m., Fiesta WYO will be celebrating food, music and culture through traditional dance, a concert and a jalapeno eating contest at the station. The festival is for all ages.

Partnering with ARTCORE, a local nonprofit dedicated to advancing the arts in Casper, David Street Station and the nonprofit will provide one entertaining act each: Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, a dance group that comes from Cheyenne, and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Culler, a mariachi band.

“They’re really excellent musicians,” said Carolyn Deuel, executive director of ARTCORE, in an interview with the Star-Tribune. This will be the second time ARTCORE has brought the band up to headline the event.

Fiesta WYO has been a mainstay of the station’s event lineup for a few years now, and ARTCORE joined in after seeing people gathered for the event. Though it was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, Deuel said, they persevered.

“It was scary there, for a bit,” she said, recalling almost having to cancel the entire festival in 2020 due to the governor only allowing a public event of that size at the last minute.

Nicole Cordova, who is a teacher for Las Angelitas Unidas and one of three directors for the group, is always glad for the chance to visit Casper. She started teaching at the group in 2003; they now have about 18 dancers, though not every one can be at every performance.

Though it started as a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Mexican culture, the group has expanded to include dances from Peru, and they hope to bring in dances from Colombia as well.

“I want to say every performance we’ve been to whether it’s been here locally, or outside of our town, everybody has been so welcoming and so accepting of it,” Cordova said. “We do get a lot of questions. You know, what, what do the dances mean? Is there a meaning? Is there a specific dress?

“And the little kids are just always so awed with the dresses, you know,” she said. “You walk out and hear the kid just go oh, look at how beautiful they’re looking out there.”

What some may not realize, she added, is that within Mexico, there are many different states, and each has its own type of dress and music. Performing these dances is a way to showcase the cultures of places that many people may never have the chance, or means, to visit.

“The one thing that I always love to tell people is: Be open to different cultures, learn about your own and learn about other cultures,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful, beautiful world out there and the more you know, and the more you learn of other cultures, other traditions, the more beautiful it is.”