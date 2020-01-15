Casper denied $2 million grant from feds, still seeking funding for Midwest Avenue

The final stretch of road is the only part of the project still unfunded. The grant the city had hoped to receive would have contributed nearly $2 million of the $2.5 million needed to complete the street. The final roughly $500,000 would come from 1-cent money as well.

It had seemed like the city’s most recent attempt to secure the $2 million grant would be successful this time around. Casper has applied for the grant multiple times before, but each time the application has been rejected.

“We were surprised because we really improved upon our application from prior years,” Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher said.

Indeed, city officials have been meeting with Wyoming’s congressional delegation, have traveled to Washington and have met with Department of Transportation officials all in anticipation of finally getting the federal dollars.

Becher said they still have some time to apply again next year because construction for the third phase of the road wouldn’t begin for another two years.

She’ll be meeting with somebody from the Department of Transportation to discuss how to strengthen the city’s application for the future.