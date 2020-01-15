Casper denied $2 million grant from feds, still seeking funding for Midwest Avenue

Funding for Casper’s ongoing reconstruction of Midwest Avenue is up in the air after the U.S. Department of Transportation denied the city’s application for grant money to finish the project.
Casper’s Midwest Avenue is getting a multi-million dollar makeover, and the city had hoped federal grant money would pay for the final phase of the project.
The street’s reconstruction has been identified by city officials as necessary for future economic development and downtown growth. The project has been broken into three phases, the first of which wrapped up this fall.
That first stretch, from David Street to Elm Street, cost about $2.5 million in city 1-cent money. The next portion of construction, from Elm to Walnut streets, is also already paid for by 1-cent money and a $1.5 million grant from the Wyoming Business Council.
Construction on that stretch won’t begin until spring, but the city is preparing to begin the bidding process for that work.
The final stretch of road is the only part of the project still unfunded. The grant the city had hoped to receive would have contributed nearly $2 million of the $2.5 million needed to complete the street. The final roughly $500,000 would come from 1-cent money as well.
It had seemed like the city’s most recent attempt to secure the $2 million grant would be successful this time around. Casper has applied for the grant multiple times before, but each time the application has been rejected.
“We were surprised because we really improved upon our application from prior years,” Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher said.
Indeed, city officials have been meeting with Wyoming’s congressional delegation, have traveled to Washington and have met with Department of Transportation officials all in anticipation of finally getting the federal dollars.
Becher said they still have some time to apply again next year because construction for the third phase of the road wouldn’t begin for another two years.
She’ll be meeting with somebody from the Department of Transportation to discuss how to strengthen the city’s application for the future.
If the city is unable to secure federal money for the last stretch of Midwest Avenue, Becher said they’ll likely tap into 1-cent funds. Even though the expenditure hasn’t been specifically budgeted, Becher said sales tax collection is trending above what the city had projected for the year, and if the trend continues she said using the money for Midwest Avenue would be financially sound.
That would be a last resort, however. Becher said she’s still hopeful federal funds will pay for the street.
