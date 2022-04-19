Casper denies violating contract, rights of former bus operator

The city of Casper is looking to dismiss a lawsuit from its former bus service provider, denying in a motion filed Friday that it breached their contract.

The transit provider, the Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC), alleged in a federal complaint that the city violated its constitutional rights and the contract by taking records and property while performing an audit of the agency last year.

But according to Casper, the city’s contract with CATC allowed it to take records necessary for an audit without a warrant.

The city ended its contract with CATC after the audit results found the agency had reportedly double-dipped into CARES relief funding and other government money while already fully funded in 2021.

CATC leaders say in their complaint that the city is at fault for failing to notify them that they couldn’t seek other funding while CARES money was covering 100% of their costs.

The agency also maintains the investigation done by the city wasn’t a true audit, just a report.

In its motion to dismiss the case Friday, counsel for the city says it was an audit. Casper City Manager Carter Napier said Monday that the city commissioned a “forensic audit” of CATC, but declined to comment further citing the active case.

CATC operated fixed-route and on-demand bus services in Casper and the surrounding towns for 39 years before their contract was terminated.

Judith Studer, the attorney representing CATC, did not respond to a request for comment. The lawyer for the city of Casper, Alaina Stedillie, declined comment Friday.

The agency alleged the city violated its constitutional protections against “search and seizure” when Casper employees came and took records for an audit in January 2021.

The city said in its motion that since its contract with CATC allowed Casper to access any records needed to perform audits, it did not violate any rights by taking documents, bank information and keys from the CATC offices last year. When CATC agreed to the contract, the city says, the agency consented to hand over relevant documents without needing a warrant.

Though law enforcement officers were present while city employees were taking the audit materials, the city’s motion says it was not a search in the legal sense of the word.

“Technically they own the property, but it was not done in good faith,” Studer previously told the Star-Tribune. “There was no legal basis to go in and take things.”

At the time of the audit, the agency’s director, John Jones, and its bookkeeper were placed on administrative leave, according to the complaint.

Several clauses in the contract, signed in June 2020, also say the agreement could be terminated if federal money was being misused or no longer available, or for “any or no reason” with 30-days’ notice from the city.

When the contract was terminated, it stipulated “all finished or unfinished documents, data, studies and reports” from CATC would become city property.

The city’s motion alleges that since CATC said it “continues to stand ready to pay back funds if the City mistakenly made overpayments or failed to instruct CATC properly,” the agency knew federal funds may have been improperly used.

A lease agreement between the city and CATC, which paid $25 to Casper in rent annually for its Fourth Street headquarters, also lapsed when the main contract was terminated. Nothing in the lease, the city says, prohibited Casper employees from interfering at the office, as the agency has alleged.

Now, a federal judge will decide whether to dismiss the case based on the city’s arguments.

