Hotels. Shops. Indoor and outdoor recreation. Office space.

The city of Casper wants to build off the Ford Wyoming Center, Trails Center and up-and-coming Wyo Sports Ranch by developing its 112 acres of vacant land next door — and it has no shortage of ideas for what to put there.

It’s a project that would take years, if not decades, to realize. And the city’s just getting started: the council on Tuesday ironed out some of its very first steps, which includes putting in for $10 million in financial support from the state.

To be clear, Casper has no intention of paying for the whole development itself. It hopes to attract private businesses to handle a lot of the heavy lifting.

But the city is planning to pay for some of the necessary infrastructure improvements, which officials say will both cement the city’s vision for the proposed complex and make the land more attractive to buyers.

This spring, it hired consulting firm Ayers Associates to put together a tentative infrastructure plan for the project.

“We’re not just trying to offload land for the sake of offloading land, we’re trying to really be thoughtful,” Councilor Amber Pollock, who represents Ward 1, said during a Tuesday evening work session that evening.

Casper’s main objective, should the project move forward, would be dragging out utilities and expanding transportation in the area. The Ayers Associates report estimated this would cost roughly $14.8 million, most of which would go toward laying water and sewer lines and reconfiguring roadways.

The city thinks it’s found a way to cover the bulk of the project: securing a $5 million grant and $5 million loan from the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Ready Community program. The initiative helps governments pay for infrastructure developments that would support community economic development.

Casper was unsuccessful in its last bid for a Community Readiness grant a few years ago, when the city asked for help improving land along the North Platte River near First and Poplar streets.

But officials are optimistic that things will be different this time.

What makes this project stand out, some councilors and city staff noted during the Tuesday meeting, is that Casper would be riding the momentum of existing area attractions — especially the still-under-construction Wyo Sports Ranch, which is expected to attract high school sports tournaments and other events.

“If not for the development of the Sports Ranch, I would not feel comfortable bringing forward an application to the Business Council or anybody else with the scope that we’re talking about,” Carter Napier, Casper’s city manager, told councilors during the meeting. “Because indeed, we are talking about ancillary business that supports a private development that is underway and happening.”

The idea would be for Casper recover the cost of the loan and grant money by selling the developed land to private businesses.

While the council was generally amenable to the proposal, some councilors voiced concerns about the project being overly ambitious. Kyle Gamroth, who represents Ward 2, said he was worried about expanding the city’s infrastructure.

“During my tenure on council, our foremost struggle has been to take care of the infrastructure that we already have,” he said, adding that he also feared the development could take business away from other commercial hubs around town. Councilors indicated support for revisiting those concerns in future meetings.

Assuming the $14.8 million projection from Ayers Associates doesn’t change, and the city secures the $10 million its seeking from the Business Council, it’d still have to scrape together another nearly $5 million to fund the project.

Napier told councilors that if Wyoming Business Council responds favorably to Casper’s application, the city may be eligible for additional support from the agency.

Regardless, state law requires the Wyoming Business Council to only grant Community Readiness funds to applicants that can demonstrate that they’d be able to complete their projects if awarded the amount requested.

If the Wyoming Business Council likes Casper’s proposal, the agency will forward the city’s application to the State Loan and Investment Board, which has the final say over whether to award grants and loans. (The five-person board includes Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.)

It’s still too early to say what the proposed development would look like.

The tentative plan presented to council on Tuesday included hotel space and indoor and outdoor recreational facilities along Events Drive, and shops and offices along I-25.

The Ayers Associates report noted that recreation space, hotels, camping areas, parks and destination retail were the five most popular recommendations from members of public. As for transportation improvements, Casper residents asked for bike amenities, soft surface trails, bus service to and from downtown and roundabouts.

