Casper economy to lose out on estimated $2.3M with cancellations of state track, art

Casper will miss out on an estimated $2.295 million injection into its local economy because of the cancellation of the state art and state track and field events, which were to be held here this spring.
A committee of Casper residents called Proud to Host the Best work to bring Wyoming High School Activities Association state-culminating events to Casper and raise money to offset bid costs to host tournaments. Proud to Host the Best, working in conjunction with Visit Casper, announced the financial impact findings on Tuesday.
"The benefit of having state tournaments and events in Casper is not something we take lightly or for granted," chairperson Megan Miller said in the release. "The loss of a single one of these is felt at businesses throughout Casper."
The Class 4A/3A State Basketball Championships were also canceled just after the first quarterfinal games of each were completed. Some visiting fans and teams never arrived in Casper, an economic loss that wasn't reflected in the $2.3 million figure.
Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman previously said the cancellation of the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, the weeklong national rodeo championship bringing people from across the country to Casper each June, cost the city $1.9 million.
"The impact of these events on our economy is extensive," Kaufman said in Tuesday's statement. "When state events are not in Casper, our entire community feels the loss. While this spring's state art and state track are cancelled due to coronavirus, it's vital that as a community we work to continue to raise funds to keep these types of events in Casper for years to come."
In total, Proud to Host the Best's efforts to bring state-culminating events to Casper interject an estimated $13.9 million into the local economy.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.