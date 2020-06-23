Casper event planner uses creativity amid pandemic to help people celebrate at home with balloons

“After a while, you start feeling like you you've been defeated and like, ‘This is not for me’ kind of deal,” she said. “But like I said before, I could not settle, and I couldn’t give up, because I knew that my purpose in this life is way bigger than me. And there's just that feeling that there's something more, and I can’t just give up on the first, second or the 20th ‘no.’”

She instead moved her business from home to an office and focused on networking until her perseverance eventually paid off. Her mission in business and personally is to treat people with love, kindness and respect without expecting anything in return.

“I want you to leave feeling better when you leave my presence than you came into,” she said. “And just doing that has opened so many doors for me, and I'm just grateful and thankful for it.”

She’s planned weddings, birthdays, baby and bridal showers, gender reveal parties, anniversaries, retirement parties, vow renewals and conferences. Even end-of-life celebrations are possible, she said. The balloon garlands have been another way to help people celebrate even during the pandemic, when she’s found many are putting more thought and focus on family into occasions at home, she said.