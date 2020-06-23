Casper event planner uses creativity amid pandemic to help people celebrate at home with balloons

Event designer and planner Sabrina Spears in March made call after call to cancel and postpone nearly all her clients’ celebrations. The owner of Sabrina Spears Events in Casper didn’t want them to have to call the caterers, venues, cake makers and the rest on a long list of vendors for their weddings or parties now called off because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“So I was the one that made all those phone calls for them and kind of made it a little bit easier with dealing with the disappointment,” Spears said. “So after that, I myself started feeling really, really sad because now, you know, what do I do? I love creating so much. And for me not to create, that was rough. That was really, really rough for me. And I just decided, 'OK, what can I do to spark joy in other people's life?'”
The answer turned out to be balloon garlands she creates for homes, porches and yards to help people celebrate at home. Customers have ordered the personalized, one-of-a-kind pieces for birthdays, holidays, graduations and anniversaries. Spears said the response has been overwhelming, and the balloons has substituted some of her income to help keep her business going.
Her biggest takeaway has been how the local community support small businesses.
“And I try to give back and spread joy in whatever way that I can,” she said. “And, you know, that's always reciprocated with the community in Casper.”
Creativity
The middle of Spears’ three daughters turned 11 in April during the pandemic. She couldn’t have a party with friends, so Spears helped make the day special by surprising her with a large balloon garland on the front porch. People who drove by honked and called out, “Happy birthday!”
A photo she posted on social media of the porch generated a lot of interest, so she decided to offer the balloon garlands through her business. As much as she loves balloons, she was surprised how much the idea took off, Spears said.
Since she could no longer create joy through her events, Spears sought another way to fulfill that part of her life.
"So I decided, 'Hey, I know people still want to celebrate, and that's just going to look different," she said.
She offers large and small garlands sizes, and the small pieces can be hung inside if people wish with included hooks. She offers contactless delivery, or she’ll hang the balloon decorations while taking precautions, she said. The garlands last up to three weeks indoors and up to five days outside, depending on wind.
Her balloon garlands have included a two-story mermaid tail garland alongside a staircase, a dinosaur garland and a large green and white porch garland with hibiscuses for a Kelly Walsh High School graduate heading to the University of Hawaii.
She even helped throw a surprise 50th anniversary drive-by celebration with balloons along a porch and yard, where the couple sat under a tent while friends, family and other community members drove to honk and wave. Spears also created a balloon wall for a virtual prom for local high school students.
She’s often used balloons in her event designs, though not at the scale of some of her pieces these days, she said. She’s donated her time and materials to make rainbow balloon creations for the local Pride Month celebration and this year made columns and a garland for the Drive-Up Pride earlier this month.
Balloons aren’t the only way Spears has helped create celebrations during the pandemic. She sold “prom in a box” kits with table settings, linens and a balloon garland. A mom in Glenrock surprised her son with one and told Spears she wanted to make the best of the situation. She’d said that not seeing son dressed up for his last prom before college was not an option.
“Pretty much the only thing you'd have to do is order from your favorite restaurant,” she said. “And then you can have like prom in a box at home with your family.”
'It's all about creating memories'
Spears, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago, moved to Casper 14 years ago and started her event planning and design business about seven years ago.
She never repeats a design, and it’s the same with her balloon garlands.
“Because I want to personalize everything,” she said. “And even with the balloons, too, I always ask, okay, ‘What are your favorite colors?’ ‘What are some things that you love, that you like?’”
Another thing that’s different about Sabrina Spears Events is that clients don’t see their event design until they arrive at the celebration.
“And so you know, just having that, it just adds layers to the experience,” she said. “And I mean, who doesn't want to show up for their wedding and be absolutely wowed and surprised?”
By then, she’s learned their tastes and priorities through the planning process, which even includes going wedding dress shopping with the bride.
One thing Spears wasn’t going to do during the pandemic was give up. It took 18 months of hearing “no,” “we’ll call you back,” or “let me think about it,” before she booked her first client.
“After a while, you start feeling like you you've been defeated and like, ‘This is not for me’ kind of deal,” she said. “But like I said before, I could not settle, and I couldn’t give up, because I knew that my purpose in this life is way bigger than me. And there's just that feeling that there's something more, and I can’t just give up on the first, second or the 20th ‘no.’”
She instead moved her business from home to an office and focused on networking until her perseverance eventually paid off. Her mission in business and personally is to treat people with love, kindness and respect without expecting anything in return.
“I want you to leave feeling better when you leave my presence than you came into,” she said. “And just doing that has opened so many doors for me, and I'm just grateful and thankful for it.”
She’s planned weddings, birthdays, baby and bridal showers, gender reveal parties, anniversaries, retirement parties, vow renewals and conferences. Even end-of-life celebrations are possible, she said. The balloon garlands have been another way to help people celebrate even during the pandemic, when she’s found many are putting more thought and focus on family into occasions at home, she said.
“I am here to help you celebrate life in an amazing way,” she said. “It's all about creating memories.”
Find out more about Sabrina Spears Events at sabrinaspearsevents.net, Sabrina Spears Events on Facebook or 307-337-1171.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
