Casper Events Center partners with Ford, changes name to Ford Wyoming Center

The Casper Events Center is now the Ford Wyoming Center, arena management announced at a news conference Thursday.

A partnership with Wyoming Ford dealerships brings $478,450 to the center in exchange for naming rights for the next three years. The six-year deal gives the arena the option to renew in 2024.

Bob Dixon, general manager of Casper’s Greiner Ford, said the deal was nearly ready to go by February 2020, but was sidelined once the coronavirus pandemic took hold. As the year wore on, Dixon said, he saw the need to finalize the sponsorship and help the arena after a tough year.

Ford is the first naming sponsor in the center’s 40-year history. The other aspect of the name change, the switch from “Casper” to “Wyoming,” was also a deliberate choice. Ford Wyoming Center arena general manager Brad Murphy said that part would have likely changed regardless of the sponsor, to better reflect the arena’s role in serving the entire state.

“This is not a Casper building, not even close,” Murphy said. “Most of our events are statewide or even regional. We are about Wyoming, not just Casper. “