Casper experiences wave of concert cancellations

Four concerts set for this month in Casper have been canceled.

Country superstar Toby Keith had been set to perform with Wyoming’s Chancey Williams on Oct. 17 at the Ford Wyoming Center. But the venue posted a notice last week indicating the show was off “due to circumstances.”

It’s unclear what those circumstances were. Keith is still touring — he performed a show Saturday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

O Friday, the Ford Wyoming Center announced the Oct. 30 Spring Fest concert featuring Nelly was also pulled. The show’s promoter and management cited routing issues for the cancellation, according to a Ford Wyoming Center Facebook post.

Nelly had originally been schedule to perform in Casper on April 29, 2020.

The show was postponed after the pandemic hit.

The concert was rescheduled to Oct. 30, 2020 and then pushed back another year.

The concert would have also featured Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony.

Tickets for both Ford Wyoming Center shows will be refunded, the venue said in a Facebook post.