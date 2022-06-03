Casper eyes purchase of west side riverfront property

The city of Casper is dipping its toes in the water. Sort of.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, city officials announced they are considering the possible purchase of the Izaak Walton League property on Casper’s west side. According to Mayor Ray Pacheco, the current sale between the organization and the city of Casper is pending until the Casper City Council votes on the proposition Tuesday.

Regardless, Pacheco said the transaction had his full support and would be beneficial to the city in multiple ways: promoting river restoration, eliminating leases the city has been making on the property, taking ownership over the land containing water wells, officially preserving historical spots and creating recreational opportunities.

The main focus of the agreement is a permanent conservation easement partnership.

“I would say this is a first for us,” Casper’s City Manager Carter Napier said during the press conference. “The location of Fort Casper and Izaak Walton creates a very important synergy that we also get to take advantage of as citizens of this community. But I can’t think of a more appropriate place where the opportunity to create an easement, the first of its kind in our area, should take place.”

The Charles E. Piersall Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America currently leads the conservation and protection of the property. Established in 1925, the chapter will celebrate its 97th anniversary on Saturday evening in the lodge.

The president of the chapter, Brain Connelly, has been with the group for 15 years. Connelly said he couldn’t remember who initiated the sale; it just made sense to both parties. However, in his comments during the press conference, Connelly said that the land had not been for sale until the city contacted the group with the idea of a permanent conservation easement. He also said that the organization welcomed the idea of the partnership.

“We thought, boom, this is a great legacy for such a great organization that has been around for so long,” Connelly said. “We continue to conserve these essential things for us, and more importantly, for future generations.”

The embrace of the city mainly lies within the group’s concerns about the lack of new members. At the age of 63, Connelly guessed that he was one of the youngest members of the chapter. A chapter which, he said, always gets the work done, but struggles to find viable volunteers.

“What happens if … nobody joins and [the chapter] just dissolves?,” he asked. “What happens to this whole area?”

And that’s where the city steps in.

“I’m amazed that this has been an operation and going for 97 years,” Napier said. “With a partnership like this, we can ensure that we will see another 97 years. ... Frankly, there isn’t another agency other than the city of Casper that can offer that and create that legacy to perpetuate over time.”

