Casper family nurse practitioner hosts first health and wellness screening fair

“And the scale is a liar,” she said. “You can be the same weight and your entire body composition could change.”

Lomu’s father, Mike Smith, checked blood pressure, pulse, oxygen, height and weight. His more than 25 years in the healthcare field include experience as a medical assistant and EMT, and he’s the executive director of Antelope Health Center in Midwest.

Lomu opened her practice in 2018 initially as pre-employment testing clinic when an opportunity arose to complement two other businesses who share the same building, Rocky Mountain Therapy and Occupational Health Testing.

“And so we all kind of work together,” she said.

She’s since branched into other areas including primary care and weight loss management.

“And I didn’t realize how unhealthy I was until I started losing weight and started changing my eating habits and things like that.”

Her practice’s growing variety of offerings include a monthly weight loss support group, sports physicals for youth and CPR classes.

Lomu’s daughter, Kaiya Lomu, 15, helped people sign in for the screenings, while her cousin, Natalie Smith, 14, pitched in as well at the front desk and helped with vision screenings.