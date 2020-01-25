Casper family nurse practitioner hosts first health and wellness screening fair

Family nurse practitioner Angelia Lomu greeted visitors Saturday at her Wyo Central Health Services practice’s first health and wellness screening fair. The event offered free general health screenings, information about various health concerns from diabetes to suicide prevention and freebies, including first aid kits, baby care product samples and glucose monitoring devices. Lomu is the sole staff of her practice, so friends in the health field and family members pitched in for the fair.
Lomu hosted the event to help spread the word about her practice, which focuses on primary care, occupational health, weight loss management and episodic illness treatment, she explained.
Saturday’s screenings included blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen level and body mass index, as well as mental health screenings including depression, anxiety and memory screenings.
“Just a new year, trying to just promote wellness and disease prevention,” she said.
She plans to host more screening fairs every quarter focused on different health concerns each time.
Lomu stayed on hand Saturday to answer questions about screening results and health. Friends who lent their expertise included a registered nurse who conducted the mental health screenings and a medical assistant. Personal trainer and nutrition specialist Rhiannon Heide, who’s trained Lomu at Snap Fitness, volunteered on Saturday to offer body fat analysis and give exercise and nutrition tips.
“And the scale is a liar,” she said. “You can be the same weight and your entire body composition could change.”
Lomu’s father, Mike Smith, checked blood pressure, pulse, oxygen, height and weight. His more than 25 years in the healthcare field include experience as a medical assistant and EMT, and he’s the executive director of Antelope Health Center in Midwest.
Lomu opened her practice in 2018 initially as pre-employment testing clinic when an opportunity arose to complement two other businesses who share the same building, Rocky Mountain Therapy and Occupational Health Testing.
“And so we all kind of work together,” she said.
She’s since branched into other areas including primary care and weight loss management.
“And I didn’t realize how unhealthy I was until I started losing weight and started changing my eating habits and things like that.”
Her practice’s growing variety of offerings include a monthly weight loss support group, sports physicals for youth and CPR classes.
Lomu’s daughter, Kaiya Lomu, 15, helped people sign in for the screenings, while her cousin, Natalie Smith, 14, pitched in as well at the front desk and helped with vision screenings.
Natalie is interested in a future in the medical field, maybe as an OB nurse, and she’s certified in first aid and CPR.
The cousins didn’t mind spending their Saturday helping.
“Yeah it’s fun, and I can learn new things,” Natalie said.
Among the visitors on Saturday was Sheila Ellbogen, who saw a flier for the health screening fair and thought it was a great opportunity for a vision test and general health.
“Folks don’t realize how maybe how important the mental screening can be, high blood pressure screening and to be able to get these things for free sometimes can save your life, point you in the right direction,” Ellbogen said. “Plus, I’m aging. So it’s good to know what’s going on with your body.”
