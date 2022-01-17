Casper fire chief to retire after four years with the city

Casper’s fire chief will retire this spring after a 44-year career, the city announced Friday.

Thomas Solberg will end his time as the head of Casper Fire-EMS on May 1.

“We wish him luck in his retirement and all of his future endeavors,” Casper City Manager Carter Napier said in a statement.

The department enjoyed a period of stability after Solberg took over in April 2018. He arrived after the previous chief took early retirement following two embarrassing email incidents. The city was experiencing a tumultuous time, with the recent departure of several top officials.

Solberg told the Star-Tribune when he started that he hoped to oversee an upstanding and accountable agency.

“Chief Solberg joined Casper’s management team during a time of transition for the City organization,” Napier said in a statement announcing Solberg’s retirement. “Under his leadership over the last four years, several initiatives were accomplished in the fire department including the relocation and construction of Fire Station Five; upgrades to Casper’s advanced life support equipment; the purchase of three new fire engines; the replacement of Casper’s self-contained breathing apparatus; site improvements to Casper’s training facility; and the implementation of career development programs.”

Most of Solberg’s career took place outside of Wyoming. He previously served as chief in Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Peoria, Arizona and Pleasant Hill, Iowa. He was also the director of the fire service training school at Montana State University.

The city said it will begin its search for Solberg’s successor in the coming weeks. At the time the chief was hired, Napier said one of Solberg’s roles would be to prepare an internal candidate to succeed him.

