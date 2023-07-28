To streamline what local officials call a strained and sometimes disorganized emergency response system, Casper is considering an agreement with the Banner Health-owned Wyoming Medical Center to make the hospital’s private ambulance service the default provider for area 911 medical transport.

Casper Fire-EMS and the hospital both respond now to calls for medical assistance. There isn’t, however, a coordinated process for dividing the work — creating an unnecessary overlap of services.

Wyoming Medical Center and Casper leaders are hopeful the proposed agreement, which outlines a protocol for disentangling and delegating ambulance care, will save time and money for both entities in the long run.

“In my career here, we’ve never had a consistent, solid model of cooperation between Fire and EMS,” Casper Fire Chief Jacob Black told the Casper City Council in a Tuesday work session. “We’ve always worked well together, but this gives us the opportunity to give a better service to the community.”

And in a sector that’s grappling with high fixed costs and staffing issues, that’s critical, Wyoming Medical Center CEO Lance Porter told the council.

Porter said the state has lost 10 ambulance providers in the past decade, with five shuttering in 2021 alone.

“What we’re trying to do is create an agreement which helps us to protect the ambulance services and the emergency response for Natrona County,” Porter said.

Already, Black said Casper Fire-EMS is struggling to keep up with demand for assistance. About 48% of the time, the department is responding to two or more calls at once, the chief said, and the department is already stretched so thin that the city plans to add 12 new positions over the next couple of years.

The proposed partnership is expected to go before the Casper City Council in the next few weeks for formal consideration.

In addition to having the hospital handle emergency medical calls, it would also handle all routine patient ground transport within the Casper Fire-EMS service area, according to a draft contract presented to the council this week.

The document indicates Casper Fire-EMS would still be involved with more serious emergency calls and incidents involving reports of “multiple injuries.”

The agreement, if adopted as currently written, would also require Wyoming Medical Center to establish a “quality control group” to oversee its partnership with the city.

That group, which would include personnel from both parties, would be tasked with keeping tabs on how patient care, staffing, scheduling, response times and other factors fare under the agreement, according to the draft contract.

At minimum, the quality control group would meet quarterly. The panel, if needed, would be able to make formal recommendations to alter the partnership, though the proposed contract indicates both Casper and Wyoming Medical Center would have to formally agree to any changes.

“I do believe that the evaluation committee and identifying problems is going to be an organic process,” Black told the council.

If both the city and hospital move forward with the agreement but discover it isn’t working out, the document includes a provision that would allow either side to give 30 days notice of intent to call things off.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilor Brandy Haskins, who represents Ward 3, brought attention to a provision in the draft contract that said Wyoming Medical Center could have Basic Life Support staff handle non-emergency patient transport calls. (Basic Life Support certification doesn’t give people specialized medical training, but instead equips them with general skills like how to recognize medical emergencies, provide chest compressions and clear obstructed airways.)

Porter said he believes Wyoming Medical Center’s emergency services teams typically send at least one paramedic to non-emergency calls.

The proposed agreement comes as emergency services across Wyoming — particularly in the state’s smaller communities — fight for survival.

Earlier this year, a group of state lawmakers working on health and labor policy looked into ways Wyoming could increase funding for emergency medical services. The committee voted to draft a bill that would have declared emergency medical services as essential and allocated money to support the sector.

The effort, however, lost momentum when the committee voted in June to scrap the proposal.

