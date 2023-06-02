To address rising emergency calls and an increasingly overworked staff, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is hoping to add a dozen people to its ranks over the next two years.

The plan is to hire six new firefighters during the 2024 fiscal year and another six come 2025, said Fire Chief Jacob Black.

Right now, the department has about 75 personnel, but it’s never at full force. People go on vacation or parental leave, or get injured or sick. Then there’s turnover — the department anticipates 25 to 30 people to leave in the next five years, said Black.

“One unplanned retirement can cause a vacancy for a minimum of six months before we get someone hired and trained to be a firefighter,” he said.

The crunch has been especially severe lately, Black said. From August to December of last year, the department was consistently down between 13 and 14 people.

Its ranks weren’t always this lean. According to Black, the agency had over 100 personnel before the economic bust of the ‘80s. And it was probably responding to just a couple thousand calls a year back then, he said.

The volume of calls coming into the Casper Fire-EMS Department is much higher these days. Black said he expects the agency to receive between 9,300 and 9,500 in 2023.

It’s not uncommon for the department to get more service calls than on-duty staff can accommodate.

When that happens, firefighters have to work overtime — lots of it.

That affects the quality of service the agency can provide while also making working conditions worse for employees, Black said.

“It’s causing more injuries, more issues with with burnout,” he said.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department anticipates spending about $330,000 in overtime by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to figures published in the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. In 2022, that number was a little under $306,000.

“We would rather invest those dollars into permanent positions and a better and more efficient service model than straining our guys having a less efficient service delivery, rolling the dice on these critical calls and hoping that two critical calls don’t come in at the same time,” Black said.

The top priority will be adding firefighters to the agency’s truck and rescue companies, he said. Right now, the city just doesn’t have enough people to staff those teams 24/7.

But the services they provide are critical, Black said. The rescue company is specially equipped to carry out rope rescues and respond to medical emergencies. Think car crashes, where responders have to be prepared to help an injured person out of a confined space on uneven terrain.

The truck company, meanwhile, operates the department’s only aerial apparatus — the long mechanical arm used to tackle structural fires, especially in high rises.

Recruitment won’t be easy. Prospective firefighters have to endure rigorous training and testing, as well as background checks and psychological and physical evaluations, Black said.

“When I was hired, there was 400-plus people that tested for positions,” Black said. “Now we’re lucky if we get 100.”

The department’s planning to ramp up its testing schedule over the next five years in order to speed up hiring, he said.