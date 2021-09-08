 Skip to main content
Casper fire sends two to hospital
Casper fire sends two to hospital

  Updated
Police lights

A fire on East Second Street in Casper on Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital, Casper Fire-EMS said. 

Fire officials said they weren't releasing additional information about the patients at this time.

Rescue crews arrived shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday after a report of smoke in the area of East Second and Fenway streets. One person was removed from the structure before crews managed to extinguish the fire. 

Medics from Wyoming Medical Center reportedly provided care to people on the scene. 

A release Wednesday said the building sustained significant damage from the heat and smoke. The fire's cause has not been determined, and is under investigation. 

Five Casper fire engines responded to the blaze, as well as responders from several other local agencies.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

