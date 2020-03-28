Casper flights reduced by half due to coronavirus pandemic

Flights in and out of the Casper–Natrona County International Airport half been reduced by half in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, airport director Glenn S. Januska said Friday, though other operations at the airport have continued largely unabated during that time.

As of Friday, just six commercial flights were coming in and out of the airport each day between United Airlines' service to Denver and Delta's route to Salt Lake City, he said. The airport has also seen a drop-off in capacity on those flights as well, with each airline flying those routes with 50-seat planes, rather than the standard 76.

While this has meant a drop-off in revenues, Januska said, operations have been continuing on as normal. Though some administrative staff has been working from home to comply with social distancing requirements, the airport still maintains a physical presence with janitorial and public safety staff. On the tarmac, business has continued as usual.