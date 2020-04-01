Casper food pantry begins distributing do-it-yourself cleaning products

With cleaning products among the litany of goods selling out nearly as fast as they’re shelved, Kim Perez had to get thrifty about sanitizing Joshua’s Storehouse, the Casper food pantry she leads.

She got the idea to use coffee filters because she has an abundance of them.

“I can’t believe I didn’t think of this before,” she said. “I walk by these coffee filters all the time.”

The invention has worked so well for her and her team at Joshua's, she plans to distribute the makeshift cleaning products throughout the community.

She plans on providing them to any agency that needs them and took a box to the Mills Police Department on Wednesday. She also plans to put zip-close bags of the do-it-yourself wipes in the food boxes for Joshua’s patrons, of which there are many.

Joshua’s has sent out 3,000 boxes of food throughout the month of March to those in need around the community, a population growing each day as the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to close businesses, putting people out of work.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Perez said that’s the beauty of this do-it-yourself method — it’s cheap and the ingredients are still easy to find at the store.