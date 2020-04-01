Casper food pantry begins distributing do-it-yourself cleaning products

With cleaning products among the litany of goods selling out nearly as fast as they’re shelved, Kim Perez had to get thrifty about sanitizing Joshua’s Storehouse, the Casper food pantry she leads.
She got the idea to use coffee filters because she has an abundance of them.
“I can’t believe I didn’t think of this before,” she said. “I walk by these coffee filters all the time.”
The invention has worked so well for her and her team at Joshua's, she plans to distribute the makeshift cleaning products throughout the community.
She plans on providing them to any agency that needs them and took a box to the Mills Police Department on Wednesday. She also plans to put zip-close bags of the do-it-yourself wipes in the food boxes for Joshua’s patrons, of which there are many.
Joshua’s has sent out 3,000 boxes of food throughout the month of March to those in need around the community, a population growing each day as the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to close businesses, putting people out of work.
Perez said that’s the beauty of this do-it-yourself method — it’s cheap and the ingredients are still easy to find at the store.
The recipe has only three ingredients: bleach, water and coffee filters.
Perez mixes a third of a cup of bleach with a gallon of water, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for safely making bleach water. Then she folds the filters before soaking them in the solution and bagging them for later.
If you have concerns about the efficacy of this method, don't worry. The CDC has already addressed it.
"Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted," reads a CDC webpage on cleaning and disinfecting.
If you don't need a gallon of cleaning solution, you can make the same solution with four teaspoons of bleach per one quart of water.
"Everybody can do this," Perez said.
Joshua's Storehouse can be reached at 307-265-0242.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.