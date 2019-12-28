Casper garage damaged in Friday fire

A fire Friday night heavily damaged a detached garage in Casper. No injuries have been reported.
The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at the 2000 block of South Melrose Street. Firefighters confined the fire to the garage, which showed flames from multiple sides with heavy smoke, according to a Casper Fire-EMS Department news release.
Investigators determined the cause was accidental and resulted from fuel spilled near a heat source.
Casper Fire-EMS reminds people to take extreme caution while using and storing flammable and combustible liquids and fuels, including gasoline, kerosene, lacquers, paint thinner, some cleaning fluids, hair spray and paint solvents. Even nail polish and nail polish remover shouldn't be used near any heat source. Don't store hazardous liquids near any source of heat, sparks or flame, including electric motors, which can spark when they switch on or off, according to the press release.