Casper garage damaged in Friday fire

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at the 2000 block of South Melrose Street. Firefighters confined the fire to the garage, which showed flames from multiple sides with heavy smoke, according to a Casper Fire-EMS Department news release.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds people to take extreme caution while using and storing flammable and combustible liquids and fuels, including gasoline, kerosene, lacquers, paint thinner, some cleaning fluids, hair spray and paint solvents. Even nail polish and nail polish remover shouldn't be used near any heat source. Don't store hazardous liquids near any source of heat, sparks or flame, including electric motors, which can spark when they switch on or off, according to the press release.