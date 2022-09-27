Casper gathers to remember Mauro and Mateo Diaz

You could find Mauro and Mateo Diaz two places: the classroom and the ice rink.

Mauro taught science at Natrona County High School, and was known as a quiet, yet passionate educator who always wanted the best for his students.

Mateo, a third grader at Park Elementary School, was an aspiring hockey player for the Casper Oilers — following the path of his older brothers, Jack and Diego.

The two died Friday in a car crash in Wind River Canyon south of Thermopolis. Members of the Casper community — many of them students, teachers and ice hockey families — gathered Monday night for a vigil at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

One woman, who declined to share her name, said her grandson played hockey with Mateo.

“I remember them out on the ice,” she said, “and how much they were giggling and laughing and having a great time.”

The pews were packed as Ed McCarthy, a deacon at Our Lady of Fatima, led the congregation in prayer. The air smelled of holy water and incense.

Community members gathered outside the parish afterward to share memories of the two. Stewart Youmans, who organized the vigil, has known Mateo since he was a baby. He was a “bright young man,” Youmans said; the kind everyone liked.

Her nephew played hockey with Mateo.

Mateo wanted to be a hockey player when he grew up — and everyone knew it, Jodi Youmans-Jones said.

“He’s skating fast up there, let me tell you,” Youmans-Jones said.

The Casper Oilers asked players to leave their sticks out on their front porches all this week — a tradition when a teammate dies.

“Our teammate, Mateo, made quite the impression on everyone he came in contact with,” the hockey club said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The older Diaz was a native of Juarez, Mexico. His family relocated to the United States in the 1970s.

In 2014, while a science teacher at Dean Morgan Junior High, he served as a teaching ambassador for the U.S. Department of Education.

Mauro saw potential in everyone, former students said.

Mason Johnson-Swartz and Anthony Leon used to hang out in Mauro's classroom. They felt welcomed there.

Students instinctively respected him, they said at the vigil, because he respected students so much.

And the teacher could get on their level — Johnson Swartz and Leon remember stacking science textbooks in his class to make a Hot Wheels race track. Sometimes Mauro would join them to play Tech Decks (think Hot Wheels, but tiny skateboards).

Julius Fernandez, another former student of Diaz's, swears he felt the teacher's presence at school on Monday.

Fernandez was playing his music a little too loud at his desk. Other teachers came up to him and asked him to turn it down, but Fernandez just wasn't in the mood, he admits.

Suddenly felt Diaz beside him, telling him, gently, to turn it down. It's what Diaz would want, Fernandez said.

“He taught me a lot about respect,” he said.