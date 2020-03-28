Casper gyms offer ways to stay moving at home

“So I think definitely that mental health part is an important factor too,” she said. “And I think just getting outside, getting some fresh air, sunshine, you know, playing with your dog or your kid, just making sure that you’re staying active one way or another (is important).”

The Wyoming Athletic Club and Fusion Fitness Online are offering an eight-week Summer Fitness Challenge starting Monday. Personal trainer and nutrition specialist Rhiannon Heide leads the challenge through Facebook videos. She owns Fusion Fitness Online, is the west-side manager and personal training manager for the Wyoming Athletic Club and does life coaching for weight loss and fitness.

There are many ways to build the immune system, and maintaining cardiovascular health is one of the best ways, Heide said.

“So right now, with everything going on, I think it’s crucial that we keep moving,” she said. “Because it’s only going to help us fight, whether it’s this, you know, influenza, anything that you come across. This isn’t just for now. This is forever. Your body needs to be strong enough to fight.”