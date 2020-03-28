Casper gyms offer ways to stay moving at home

While gyms are closed during the coronavirus outbreak, there are still ways to stay active and even connect with others over workouts. Many Casper organizations and businesses have joined the trend of offering a variety of fitness and health options online.
Exercise is important to maintain stamina and strength as well as for physical and mental health, healthy living director Bailey Mason at YMCA Natrona County said.
“I just think staying moving is really important,” she said.
The YMCA offers livestream fitness classes including yoga, barre and high-intensity interval training with its local instructors that can be played back anytime as well as a wide variety of online fitness classes at ymca360.org. The nationwide Stay Health-Y 600 free fitness challenge to complete 600 minutes of activity by April 23 allows participants to track their workouts and nutrition and earn points. The local YMCA also posts fun home workouts on its Facebook page, including daily sessions in which an aquatics director teaches swimming techniques and water safety that can be done on dry land.
Mason encourages people to be active even if it’s just a little each day — even just dancing to music at home — and head outside for fresh air and sunshine while maintaining safe distances from others as well as to eat nutritious food to boost the immune system and promote a healthy body and mind.
“So I think definitely that mental health part is an important factor too,” she said. “And I think just getting outside, getting some fresh air, sunshine, you know, playing with your dog or your kid, just making sure that you’re staying active one way or another (is important).”
The Wyoming Athletic Club and Fusion Fitness Online are offering an eight-week Summer Fitness Challenge starting Monday. Personal trainer and nutrition specialist Rhiannon Heide leads the challenge through Facebook videos. She owns Fusion Fitness Online, is the west-side manager and personal training manager for the Wyoming Athletic Club and does life coaching for weight loss and fitness.
There are many ways to build the immune system, and maintaining cardiovascular health is one of the best ways, Heide said.
“So right now, with everything going on, I think it’s crucial that we keep moving,” she said. “Because it’s only going to help us fight, whether it’s this, you know, influenza, anything that you come across. This isn’t just for now. This is forever. Your body needs to be strong enough to fight.”
The Summer Fitness Challenge features workouts and lessons on other health habits like nutrition, sleep and water intake, as well as online accountability meetings where people can talk through Facebook to check in and help one another overcome hurdles they may face. The challenge also will focus on ways people can take care of their mental well-being, she said.
“The mental aspect of exercise is huge,” she said. “There’s endorphins that are released when you work out that make you feel good. You feel on top of the world after a workout. We’re going to need that with all this downtime and isolation. I think it’s crucial to stay in a good place mentally.”
Wind City Physical Therapy offers “The Viral Challenge,” open to anyone with daily videos on its Facebook, YouTube channel and Instagram. Wind City’s exercise physiologist normally runs its wellness program at the clinic’s gym, marketing manager Jen Trupp said. The patients are typically over the age of 65, and the clinic sought a way to help them stay moving in their homes.
“So our goal was, ‘How can we still reach these patients and stay connected with them, but then also include the community?’” she said.
Their online challenge features videos people can follow with exercises that anybody can do at home, and participants have a chance to win weekly prizes.
“So it’s just to keep the engagement, keep people motivated and keep them moving, staying healthy, the importance of movement, especially during these stressful times,” Trupp said. “So we want to help obviously reduce that cortisol, we want to increase immunity. And the best way to do that is really to continue moving and not sit on the couch binge-watching Netflix, right?”
Wyoming Dance Arts moved its weekly Community Moves class online with free sessions through the Zoom app, where participants have an option to see one another on their computer or phone screens as they move together to music. The Saturday morning classes are open to all ages, fitness and experience levels, artistic director and co-founder Aaron Wood said. The company’s members lead the classes at their homes. Participants can expect a good workout.
“You’ll definitely sweat,” Wood said. “But the class is an organic type of experience, so you’ll be stretching, you’ll be moving; you’ll be sweating and just kind of working out any unneeded stress.”
It’s an experience he hopes will be uplifting:
“And I think we kind of need a little bit of uplifting in our lives right now.”
These are some of the growing local opportunities for fitness at home:
WCPT Daily Wellness Challenge from Wind City Physical Therapy offers “The Viral Challenge,” a home workout challenge open to all featuring daily videos on the clinic’s Facebook, YouTube channel and Instagram. Participants can accept the daily challenge by “liking” the video, sharing the workouts and uploading and sharing their daily activity. A winner will be drawn among participants for prizes on Fridays. Find out more at the “WCPT Daily Wellness Challenge“ Facebook page.
Summer Fitness Challenge from the Wyoming Athletic Club and Fusion Fitness Online offers a free eight-week Summer Fitness Challenge starting Monday. The challenge is open to anyone, and participants can access it by joining the “Fusion Fitness Online Personal Training” group on Facebook. Find out more at the “Summer Fitness Challenge“ event page on Facebook.
YMCA of Natrona County offers live stream classes with local instructors, Y360 online video classes and the Healthy 600 Free Fitness Challenge at casperymca.org as well as workouts, dry land aquatics lessons and other activities for all ages on its Facebook page.
Community Moves dance class with Wyoming Dance Arts is 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays through the Zoom app. The classes are open to everyone of any skill level or experience and are designed to “inspire imagination, explore fitness, well-being, and create community.” Find out more at the “Community Moves—Online Class through Zoom“ event page on Facebook.
Lifetime Health and Fitness posts workout videos at lifetime307.com and on its Facebook page.
wyOMing Yoga & Massage offers classes online. Find out more at the studio’s Facebook page.
Theraexpressions Meditation LLC offers classes online. Find out more at the studio’s Facebook page.
Prana Fitness GT posts workouts on its Facebook page.
Titanium Fitness LLC is available for over-the-phone consultations as well as at-home video training and has posted a workout on its Facebook page.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.