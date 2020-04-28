Casper hair stylists, gym owners prepare to reopen

“I think there’s a lot of people shaving their own heads and doing their own hair,” she said jokingly. “So I think there may be a lot of fixes.”

Thomas said Tuesday afternoon she hadn’t done enough research on the new order to determine exactly how she would move forward but is considering starting with one-by-one appointments.

She said things have been difficult for the entire industry the last two months.

“It’s not going to be anything close to what it was before,” she said of the business, but added she will do whatever is necessary to meet the new restrictions and hopefully reopen Friday.

On the other side of town, Brandon Vanderpol has been busy at Fit24 and Prana Fitness working on as many cleaning and repair projects as he can find. He’s deep cleaned “every inch” of the gym.

“So we’re ready to go,” he said.

He hopes the gym will be able to reopen right away Friday. Staff will sanitize everything in the gym every 30 minutes, Vanderpol said, and the gym will follow whatever regulations they need to in order to allow patrons to return.